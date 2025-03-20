Ad-hoc | 20 March 2025 00:56Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Mergers & AcquisitionsOldenburgische Landesbank AG: OLB will have new owner with TARGO Deutschland GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale20-March-2025 / 00:56 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Shareholders of Oldenburgische Landesbank AG ("OLB") have reached an agreement to sell the entire share capital of OLB to TARGO Deutschland GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, which is a leading French cooperative bank, the ninth largest bank in Eurozone in terms of total assets. The completion of the acquisition is subject to the customary closing conditions including regulatory and antitrust approvals. Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale agreed that the acquisition will be carried out through its German subsidiary TARGO Deutschland GmbH, which manages Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérales activities in the German market.Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale and TARGO Deutschland GmbH are fully committed to the strategic vision and success of OLB's business model. In the view of OLB's management, the acquisition will enhance OLB's ability to finance its future growth as a result of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale's strong ratings and capital markets access. With today's decision in favor of a sale of OLB, the shareholders of OLB have decided to discontinue actions to conduct an IPO of OLB.Contact:Sandra BüschkenHead of Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsOldenburgische Landesbank AGTel.: +49 69 756193 36Email: ccir@olb.deEnd of Inside Information20-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.eqs-news.com2103058 20-March-2025 CET/CEST