Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
WKN: A3E3SP | ISIN: US3981823038 | Ticker-Symbol: D6N0
Frankfurt
20.03.25
08:05 Uhr
27,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.03.2025 22:15 Uhr
American Healthcare REIT, Inc.: American Healthcare REIT Declares First Quarter 2025 Distribution

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about April 17, 2025, to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
 Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
