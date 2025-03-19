X Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Operational Highlights
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
QoQ
YoY
YoY
Total loan amount facilitated and
26,134
28,338
32,297
14.0 %
23.6 %
105,557
104,889
(0.6 %)
Number of active borrowers
1,603,760
1,965,248
2,120,068
7.9 %
32.2 %
4,495,997
5,231,887
16.4 %
- The total loan amount facilitated and originated[1] in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB32,297 million, compared with RMB26,134 million in the same period of 2023.
- The total loan amount facilitated and originated in 2024 was RMB104,889 million, compared with RMB105,557 million in 2023.
- The total number of active borrowers[2] was 2,120,068 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 1,603,760 in the same period of 2023.
- The total number of active borrowers was 5,231,887 in 2024, compared with 4,495,997 in 2023.
As of December 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2024
As of December 31, 2024
Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million)
48,847
45,766
52,327
Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past
1.57 %
1.02 %
1.17 %
Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past
3.12 %
3.22 %
2.48 %
- The total outstanding loan balance[3] as of December 31, 2024 was RMB52,327 million, compared with RMB48,847 million as of December 31, 2023.
- The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days[4] as of December 31, 2024 was 1.17%, compared with 1.57% as of December 31, 2023.
- The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days[5] as of December 31, 2024 was 2.48%, compared with 3.12% as of December 31, 2023.
[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period.
[2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period.
[3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loans. As Xiaoying Housing Loans is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing Loans delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance.
[4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Xiaoying Credit Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are excluded when calculating the denominator. Starting from the first quarter of 2021, substantially all of the loans facilitated and originated by the Company have been Xiaoying Credit Loans.
[5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for Xiaoying Credit Loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the Xiaoying Credit Loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Xiaoying Credit Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded when calculating the denominator.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except for share and per share
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
QoQ
YoY
RMB
RMB
RMB
Total net revenue
1,192,664
1,582,497
1,708,722
8.0 %
43.3 %
Total operating costs and expenses
(938,472)
(1,073,533)
(1,183,510)
10.2 %
26.1 %
Income from operations
254,192
508,964
525,212
3.2 %
106.6 %
Net income
188,968
375,840
385,626
2.6 %
104.1 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
230,782
433,625
408,022
(5.9 %)
76.8 %
Net income per ADS-basic
3.90
7.86
8.22
4.6 %
110.8 %
Net income per ADS-diluted
3.84
7.74
8.04
3.9 %
109.4 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
4.74
9.12
8.70
(4.6 %)
83.5 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
4.68
8.88
8.46
(4.7 %)
80.8 %
- Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB1,708.7 million (US$234.1 million), representing an increase of 43.3% from RMB1,192.7 million in the same period of 2023.
- Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB525.2 million (US$72.0 million), compared with RMB254.2 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB385.6 million (US$52.8 million), compared with RMB189.0 million in the same period of 2023.
- Non-GAAP[6] adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB408.0 million (US$55.9 million), compared with RMB230.8 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB8.22 (US$1.13) and RMB8.04 (US$1.10), compared with RMB3.90 and RMB3.84, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB8.70 (US$1.19) and RMB8.46 (US$1.16), compared with RMB4.74 and RMB4.68, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
[6] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income (loss) per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments, gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method and impairment losses on long-term investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class A ordinary shares.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except for share and per share
2023
2024
YoY
RMB
RMB
Total net revenue
4,814,884
5,871,782
22.0 %
Total operating costs and expenses
(3,352,767)
(3,998,013)
19.2 %
Income from operations
1,462,117
1,873,769
28.2 %
Net income
1,186,794
1,539,906
29.8 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
1,276,696
1,538,512
20.5 %
Net income per ADS-basic
24.72
31.98
29.4 %
Net income per ADS-diluted
24.48
31.50
28.7 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
26.58
31.98
20.3 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
26.34
31.44
19.4 %
- Total net revenue in 2024 was RMB5,871.8 million (US$804.4 million), representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB4,814.9 million in 2023.
- Income from operations in 2024 was RMB1,873.8 million (US$256.7 million), compared with RMB1,462.1 million in 2023.
- Net income in 2024 was RMB1,539.9 million (US$211.0 million), compared with RMB1,186.8 million in 2023.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2024 was RMB1,538.5 million (US$210.8 million), compared with RMB1,276.7 million in 2023.
- Net income per basic and diluted ADS in 2024 was RMB31.98 (US$4.38) and RMB31.50 (US$4.32), compared with RMB24.72 and RMB24.48, respectively, in 2023.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in 2024 was RMB31.98 (US$4.38) and RMB31.44 (US$4.31), compared with RMB26.58 and RMB26.34, respectively, in 2023.
Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to conclude the year with outstanding operational and financial results in the fourth quarter. Total loan volumes exceeded our guidance for both the fourth quarter and the fiscal year. Our relentless efforts to improve asset quality, coupled with a favorable macroeconomic environment, resulted in impressive top and bottom lines growth. In the second half of 2024, the Chinese government implemented a series of monetary and fiscal measures to increase liquidity, stabilize key sectors such as real estate, and stimulate economic growth, which also benefited the personal finance market we serve, including reducing our funding costs. As a result, both our top and bottom lines grew significantly in the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, with net income in the quarter more than doubling year-over-year."
"Specifically on the operational front, our total loan amount facilitated and originated increased 24% year-over-year to RMB32 billion in the fourth quarter, above the high end of our guidance. Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days and 91-180 days were 1.17% and 2.48%, respectively, at the end of the quarter, compared to 1.57% and 3.12% a year ago. Asset quality continued to improve throughout the year."
"As we enter into 2025, the Chinese government has signaled a strong commitment to promoting the private sector as a key driver of innovation and sustainable growth. We are optimistic about our business prospects and will capitalize on this growth opportunity amid the favorable market environment to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder returns. For the full year 2025, we expect total loan volumes to increase by approximately 30% compared to last year. For the first quarter, we expect a sequential increase in total loan volumes despite the seasonal impact of the Chinese New Year. So far this quarter, we have witnessed continued improvement in asset quality, highlighting the effectiveness of our ongoing improvements in risk management and control."
"In addition, we are increasing our investments in AI applications to keep pace with the latest wave of innovation, exemplified by advancements such as DeepSeek. We have seamlessly implemented AI applications in many aspects of our business. For example, in customer service, we have developed a new generation of customer service robots based on the latest generative AI technology. We have also enabled intelligent customer service agent assistance by leveraging AI models such as Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen and ByteDance's Doubao, including features like knowledge-based recommendations and real-time conversation quality inspection. In addition, we have transitioned from manual to AI-powered content review for promotional videos. We have also used AI to effectively improve coding efficiency and carry out system optimization. Furthermore, our multimodal AI risk management system, which achieves over 95% accuracy in contextual environment analysis through advanced pattern recognition, increases the accuracy and efficiency of our risk control system. Going forward, we will continue to use AI to further strengthen our technological capabilities, optimize operational efficiency, and enhance service quality."
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We are pleased to report strong financial results for the fourth quarter. Total net revenue increased by 43% year-over-year to RMB1.7 billion, while net income grew by 104% year-over-year to about RMB386 million. Throughout the year, our top and bottom lines continued to expand quarter-over-quarter, bringing total net revenue and net income for the full year to record highs of RMB5.9 billion and RMB1.5 billion, respectively."
"Our balance sheet remains robust, with total shareholders' equity at year-end increasing 19% over the prior year, a testament to our solid and healthy financial position and disciplined capital management. Building on this strong foundation, we allocated US$76 million to share repurchases and dividends in 2024, including US$16.5 million in cash dividends, US$9.2 million for the tender offer, US$50.3 million for the share repurchase plans. These initiatives underscore our commitment to delivering value to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility to support future growth. In 2025, we will continue to focus on shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividends while executing our proven strategy to drive long-term growth and value creation."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 43.3% to RMB1,708.7 million (US$234.1 million) from RMB1,192.7 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to growth in various disaggregated revenue compared with the same period of 2023. Please refer to analysis of disaggregation of revenue below.
Three Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2023
2024
YoY
RMB
% of Revenue
RMB
% of Revenue
Loan facilitation service
615,482
51.6 %
877,664
51.4 %
42.6 %
Post-origination service
166,807
14.0 %
266,018
15.6 %
59.5 %
Financing income
307,692
25.8 %
350,599
20.4 %
13.9 %
Guarantee income
16,576
1.4 %
69,649
4.1 %
320.2 %
Other revenue
86,107
7.2 %
144,792
8.5 %
68.2 %
Total net revenue
1,192,664
100.0 %
1,708,722
100.0 %
43.3 %
Loan facilitation service fees in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 42.6% to RMB877.7 million (US$120.2 million) from RMB615.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated this quarter compared with the same period of 2023.
Post-origination service fees in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 59.5% to RMB266.0 million (US$36.4 million) from RMB166.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.
Financing income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 13.9% to RMB350.6 million (US$48.0 million) from RMB307.7 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances held by the Company compared with the same period of 2023.
Guarantee income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB69.6 million (US$9.5 million), compared with RMB16.6 million in the same period of 2023, due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated covered by guarantee service in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023. Revenues from guarantee service are recognized systematically when the Company released from the underlying risk.
Other revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 68.2% to RMB144.8 million (US$19.8 million), compared with RMB86.1 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.
Origination and servicing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 4.3% to RMB439.0 million (US$60.1 million) from RMB421.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in collection expenses resulting from the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated and originated in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023.
Borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 45.2% to RMB503.7 million (US$69.0 million) from RMB347.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to intensified efforts in borrower acquisitions compared with the same period of 2023.
Provision for loans receivable in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB64.3 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB99.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the average estimated default rate compared with the same period of 2023, and partially offset by an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated and originated in the previous quarters compared with the same period of 2023.
Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB116.1 million (US$15.9 million), compared with RMB25.9 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in guarantee liabilities held by the Company as a result of the increased volume of loans facilitated covered by the guarantee service this quarter compared with the same period of 2023.
Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB525.2 million (US$72.0 million), compared with RMB254.2 million in the same period of 2023.
Income before income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB540.8 million (US$74.1 million), compared with RMB261.7 million in the same period of 2023.
Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB150.8 million (US$20.7 million), compared with RMB47.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB385.6 million (US$52.8 million), compared with RMB189.0 million in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB408.0 million (US$55.9 million), compared with RMB230.8 million in the same period of 2023.
Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB8.22 (US$1.13), and RMB8.04 (US$1.10), compared with RMB3.90 and RMB3.84, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB8.70 (US$1.19), and RMB8.46 (US$1.16), compared with RMB4.74 and RMB4.68 respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents was RMB984.6 million (US$134.9 million) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB1,044.1 million as of September 30, 2024.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Total net revenue in 2024 increased by 22.0% to RMB5,871.8 million (US$804.4 million) from RM4,814.9 million in 2023, primarily due to growth in various disaggregated revenue compared with 2023. Please refer to analysis of disaggregation of revenue below.
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2023
2024
YoY
RMB
% of Revenue
RMB
% of Revenue
Loan facilitation service
2,740,974
56.9 %
3,102,345
52.8 %
13.2 %
Post-origination service
596,582
12.4 %
759,539
12.9 %
27.3 %
Financing income
1,137,336
23.6 %
1,372,004
23.5 %
20.6 %
Guarantee income
24,498
0.5 %
201,716
3.4 %
723.4 %
Other revenue
315,494
6.6 %
436,178
7.4 %
38.3 %
Total net revenue
4,814,884
100.0 %
5,871,782
100.0 %
22.0 %
Loan facilitation service fees in 2024 increased by 13.2% to RMB3,102.3 million (US$425.0 million) from RMB2,741.0 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the expected prepayment rates this year compared with 2023.
Post-origination service fees in 2024 increased by 27.3% to RMB759.5 million (US$104.1 million) from RMB596.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous years. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.
Financing income in 2024 increased by 20.6% to RMB1,372.0 million (US$188.0 million) from RMB1,137.3 million in 2023, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances held by the Company compared with 2023.
Guarantee income in 2024 was RMB201.7 million (US$27.6 million), compared with RMB24.5 million in 2023, due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated covered by guarantee service compared with 2023. Revenues from guarantee service are recognized systematically when the Company released from the underlying risk.
Other revenue in 2024 increased by 38.3% to RMB436.2 million (US$59.8 million), compared with RMB315.5 million in 2023, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.
Origination and servicing expenses in 2024 increased by 12.6% to RMB1,738.1 million (US$238.1 million) from RMB1,544.0 million in 2023, primarily due to the increase in collection expenses resulting from the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated and originated in the previous quarters compared with 2023.
Borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses in 2024 increased by 15.4% to RMB1,582.5 million (US$216.8 million) from RMB1,370.9 million in 2023, primarily due to intensified efforts in borrower acquisitions compared with 2023.
Provision for loans receivable in 2024 was RMB221.7 million (US$30.4 million), compared with RMB229.1 million in 2023.
Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities in 2024 was RMB241.7 million (US$33.1 million), compared with RMB67.5 million in 2023, primarily due to an increase in guarantee liabilities held by the Company as a result of the increased volume of loans facilitated covered by the guarantee service this year compared with 2023.
Income from operations in 2024 was RMB1,873.8 million (US$256.7 million), compared with RMB1,462.1 million in 2023.
Income before income taxes in 2024 was RMB1,894.3 million (US$259.5 million), compared with RMB1,468.6 million in 2023.
Income tax expense in 2024 was RMB405.7 million (US$55.6 million), compared with RMB261.1 million in 2023.
Net income in 2024 was RMB1,539.9 million (US$211.0 million), compared with RMB1,186.8 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2024 was RMB1,538.5 million (US$210.8 million), compared with RMB1,276.7 million in 2023.
Net income per basic and diluted ADS in 2024 was RMB31.98 (US$4.38), and RMB31.50 (US$4.32), compared with RMB24.72 and RMB24.48, respectively, in 2023.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in 2024 was RMB31.98 (US$4.38), and RMB31.44 (US$4.31), compared with RMB26.58 and RMB26.34 respectively, in 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents was RMB984.6 million (US$134.9 million) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB1,195.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
Recent Development
Share Repurchase Plan
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 38.4 million Class A ordinary shares represented by 6.4 million ADSs for a total consideration of approximately US$49.0 million. Throughout 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 52.2 million Class A ordinary shares, of which about 50.5 million Class A ordinary shares were in the forms of ADSs, with a total consideration of approximately US$59.5 million. As of the date of this announcement, the Company's previous US$30 million and US$20 million repurchase plans have been fully utilized. The Company has approximately US$15.9 million remaining for repurchases under its US$50 million share repurchase plan, which is effective through June 30, 2026.
Declaration of Semi-Annual Dividend
Pursuant to the semi-annual dividend policy, the Board today approved the declaration and payment of a semi-annual dividend of US$0.25 per ADS (approximately US$0.042 per ordinary share). The holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on June 20, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time) will be entitled to the semi-annual dividend. These shareholders, including the Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of our ADS program (the "Depositary"), will receive the payments of dividends on or about July 2, 2025. Dividends to the Company's ADS holders will be paid by the Depositary on or after July 2, 2025, and the precise timing of receipt will vary based on the processing efficiency of the respective holding brokerage.
Business Outlook
The Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated for the first quarter of 2025 to be between RMB33.5 billion and RMB34.5 billion. The total loan amount facilitated and originated for 2025 is expected to be between RMB134.4 billion and RMB138.4 billion.
This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.
Conference Call
X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025 (7:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 20, 2025).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
852-301-84992
Mainland China:
4001-201203
International:
1-412-902-4272
Passcode:
X Financial
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 27, 2025:
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Passcode:
2479997
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.
About X Financial
X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement
In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income (loss) per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments, gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the followings: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Projections
This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company's projected financial results. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not differ materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company's historical information.
For more information, please contact:
X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen IR
In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749 0483
E-mail: [email protected]
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]
X Financial
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31, 2023
As of December 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
1,195,352
984,611
134,891
Restricted cash, net
749,070
676,793
92,720
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
1,659,588
2,029,550
278,047
Loans receivable from Credit Loans and other loans, net
4,947,833
4,828,317
661,477
Deposits to institutional cooperators, net
1,702,472
1,958,297
268,286
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
48,767
34,079
4,667
Financial guarantee derivative
-
1,038
142
Deferred tax assets, net
135,958
197,713
27,087
Long term investments
493,411
498,038
68,231
Property and equipment, net
8,642
15,833
2,169
Intangible assets, net
36,810
36,592
5,013
Loan receivable from Housing Loans, net
8,657
-
-
Financial investments
608,198
513,476
70,346
Other non-current assets
55,265
44,951
6,158
TOTAL ASSETS
11,650,023
11,819,288
1,619,234
LIABILITIES
Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost
3,584,041
2,184,086
299,218
Guarantee liabilities
61,907
187,641
25,707
Deferred guarantee income
46,597
164,725
22,567
Short-term borrowings
565,000
328,500
45,004
Accrued payroll and welfare
86,771
94,717
12,976
Other tax payable
289,819
279,993
38,358
Income tax payable
446,500
591,491
81,034
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
595,427
941,506
128,986
Dividend payable
59,226
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
37,571
27,516
3,770
Deferred tax liabilities
30,040
65,959
9,036
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,802,899
4,866,134
666,656
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Common shares
207
207
28
Treasury stock
(111,520)
(509,644)
(69,821)
Additional paid-in capital
3,196,942
3,207,028
439,361
Retained earnings
2,692,018
4,174,511
571,906
Other comprehensive income
69,477
81,052
11,104
Total X Financial shareholders' equity
5,847,124
6,953,154
952,578
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
5,847,124
6,953,154
952,578
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
11,650,023
11,819,288
1,619,234
X Financial
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
Loan facilitation service
615,482
877,664
120,239
2,740,974
3,102,345
425,020
Post-origination service
166,807
266,018
36,444
596,582
759,539
104,056
Financing income
307,692
350,599
48,032
1,137,336
1,372,004
187,964
Guarantee income
16,576
69,649
9,542
24,498
201,716
27,635
Other revenue
86,107
144,792
19,836
315,494
436,178
59,756
Total net revenue
1,192,664
1,708,722
234,093
4,814,884
5,871,782
804,431
Operating costs and expenses:
Origination and servicing1
420,987
438,975
60,139
1,544,014
1,738,139
238,124
Borrower acquisitions and marketing1
346,994
503,704
69,007
1,370,942
1,582,472
216,798
General and administrative1
39,110
48,886
6,697
153,943
175,934
24,103
Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets
6,250
13,262
1,817
12,234
35,732
4,895
Provision for loans receivable
99,365
64,289
8,808
229,137
221,658
30,367
Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities
25,926
116,103
15,906
67,520
241,738
33,118
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative2
-
(1,038)
(142)
(24,966)
(1,038)
(142)
Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts2
-
-
-
531
-
-
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses for deposits and other financial assets
(160)
(671)
(92)
(588)
3,378
463
Total operating costs and expenses
938,472
1,183,510
162,140
3,352,767
3,998,013
547,726
Income from operations
254,192
525,212
71,953
1,462,117
1,873,769
256,705
Interest income (expenses), net
(2,587)
4,338
594
(20,365)
(560)
(77)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
3,232
(6,183)
(847)
(4,023)
(9,533)
(1,306)
Income from financial investments3
5,480
13,396
1,835
6,498
17,134
2,347
Other income, net
1,346
4,084
560
24,351
13,521
1,852
Income before income taxes
261,663
540,847
74,095
1,468,578
1,894,331
259,521
Income tax expense
(47,351)
(150,778)
(20,657)
(261,130)
(405,702)
(55,581)
Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates, net of tax
(21,550)
4,587
628
(1,931)
10,159
1,392
Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method, net of tax3
(3,794)
(9,030)
(1,237)
(18,723)
41,118
5,633
Net income
188,968
385,626
52,829
1,186,794
1,539,906
210,965
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders
188,968
385,626
52,829
1,186,794
1,539,906
210,965
Net income
188,968
385,626
52,829
1,186,794
1,539,906
210,965
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates
(52)
105
14
(7)
(314)
(43)
Income (loss) from financial investments
475
(5,807)
(796)
475
293
40
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(8,214)
19,186
2,628
5,410
11,596
1,589
Comprehensive income
181,177
399,110
54,675
1,192,672
1,551,481
212,551
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders
181,177
399,110
54,676
1,192,672
1,551,481
212,551
Net income per share-basic
0.65
1.37
0.19
4.12
5.33
0.73
Net income per share-diluted
0.64
1.34
0.18
4.08
5.25
0.72
Net income per ADS-basic
3.90
8.22
1.13
24.72
31.98
4.38
Net income per ADS-diluted
3.84
8.04
1.10
24.48
31.50
4.32
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic
291,312,698
281,823,659
281,823,659
288,115,969
288,828,371
288,828,371
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted
294,631,195
288,542,180
288,542,180
290,833,214
293,354,671
293,354,671
1 Starting in the first quarter of 2024, management has concluded to separate expenses related to borrower acquisitions from origination and servicing expenses and indirect expenses of the borrower acquisitions from general and administrative
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Changes
before re-grouping
after re-grouping
RMB
RMB
RMB
Origination and servicing
755,238
420,987
(334,251)
Borrower acquisitions and marketing expenses
-
346,994
346,994
Sales and marketing
3,711
-
(3,711)
General and administrative
48,142
39,110
(9,032)
2 Starting in the first quarter of 2024, management has considered the facts that fair value change related to financial guarantee services and Consolidated Trusts are generated from ordinary course of businesses, and has concluded to reclass the
3 The Company has revised the presentation of the gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method after income tax expense, which previously reported as "Income (loss) from financial investments" before income tax expense. Additionally,
X Financial
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
GAAP net income
188,968
385,626
52,829
1,186,794
1,539,906
210,965
Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil)
5,480
13,396
1,835
6,498
17,134
2,347
Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax)
(35,079)
(16,680)
(2,285)
(35,079)
(16,680)
(2,285)
Less: Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method (net of tax of nil)
(3,794)
(9,030)
(1,237)
(18,723)
41,118
5,633
Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)
8,421
10,082
1,381
42,598
40,178
5,504
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
230,782
408,022
55,897
1,276,696
1,538,512
210,774
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-basic
0.79
1.45
0.20
4.43
5.33
0.73
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-diluted
0.78
1.41
0.19
4.39
5.24
0.72
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
4.74
8.70
1.19
26.58
31.98
4.38
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
4.68
8.46
1.16
26.34
31.44
4.31
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic
291,312,698
281,823,659
281,823,659
288,115,969
288,828,371
288,828,371
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted
294,631,195
288,542,180
288,542,180
290,833,214
293,354,671
293,354,671
SOURCE X Financial