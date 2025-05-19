BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - X Financial (XYF) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB458.13 million, or RMB10.56 per share. This compares with RMB363.14 million, or RMB7.32 per share, last year.Excluding items, X Financial reported adjusted earnings of RMB488.77 million or RMB10.74 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 60.5% to RMB1.937 billion from RMB1.207 billion last year.X Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB458.13 Mln. vs. RMB363.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB10.56 vs. RMB7.32 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.937 Bln vs. RMB1.207 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB37.5-RMB39.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX