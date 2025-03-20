Fineqia AG Partners with ETFbook as ETN PCF Calculation Agent

Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces a partnership between its subsidiary Fineqia AG ("Fineqia AG") and SquaredData k AG ("ETFbook") to provide a Portfolio Composition File (PCF) Calculation Agent for its exchange traded note (ETN) business.

ETFbook will be responsible for calculating the PCF, which is crucial for the daily creation and redemption process of the ETN process. The PCF provides detailed information about the assets underlying the ETN, ensuring the correct allocation of assets in real-time. This function is essential for maintaining accurate and up-to-date information on ETN's holdings, ensuring that market participants have access to the necessary data to make informed investment decisions.

"The accuracy and reliability of the PCF calculation are pivotal to the smooth operation of our ETN products," said Warren Sergeant, chief financial officer of Fineqia International Inc. "ETFbook's experience and expertise in the analytics and financial markets sector make them an ideal partner to support the operational efficiency of our ETN."

"We are very pleased to work together with Fineqia in bringing this innovative digital asset solution to a broader client base via the ETN wrapper", said Pawel Janus, Ph.D., chief executive officer of ETFbook. "The advancing sophistication of ETN investment opportunities requires robust technological foundation to ensure up-to-date and accurate reflection of the portfolio allocation so that both primary and secondary markets may result in efficient pricing and operational resilience. We are very excited to be part of this innovation along Fineqia partners."

On 24 January 2025, Fineqia AG announced the issuance of the world's first ETN to deploy underlying crypto assets in decentralized finance (DeFi). The Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange . It was also listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange on 10 March 2025.

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) include Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and ETNs. ETNs, such as those issued by Fineqia, are debt instruments that track the performance of an underlying asset, including cryptographically encrypted digital assets. Together with ETFs, ETNs form a broader category of ETPs that provide investors with regulated and liquid access to a variety of asset classes.

The partnership agreement between Fineqia AG and ETFBook was signed on 26 February 2024. ETFBook's services commenced with the launch of the ETN, on 24 January 2025, in line with the terms of the agreement. The terms of this agreement are confidential.

For more information, visit www.fineqia.com .

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

About ETFbook

ETFbook ( www.etfbook.com ), based in Zürich, Switzerland, was founded in 2020 with the mission to organize global ETF data and make it accessible, actionable, and valuable for the ETF ecosystem.

We empower institutional participants, including ETF Issuers, Index Providers, Fund Service Providers, Market Makers, Exchanges, and Buy-Side Institutions, with reliable data, actionable analytics, and bespoke solutions to enhance market activities.

Through our advanced web application and robust API solutions, we provide comprehensive data and analytical tools, enabling clients to make informed decisions and confidently navigate the ETF landscape.

Our goal is to be the trusted partner for the ETF industry, offering a one-stop shop for ETF data, analytics, and services worldwide.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Warren Sergeant, CFO

E. warren.sergeant@fineqia.com

T. +44 78187 11024

Aayushi Jain, Marketing Manager

E. pr@fineqia.com

T. +44 78778 60812

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

