Ocean Wilsons' FY24 PBT increased 15% to $119.1m, despite a 34.5% reduction in the net return of its investment portfolio, driven by a good result from trading at Wilsons Sons. Net debt reduced from $479.1m to $366.1m and the dividend per share for the year increased 43.5% to 122c per share. The company ...

