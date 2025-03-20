Anzeige
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
20.03.25
09:35 Uhr
16,300 Euro
+0,300
+1,88 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20016,80013:13
PR Newswire
20.03.2025 11:48 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2025

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 March 2025 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 17 March 2025 the following Executive Directors and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2023 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022

Director / PDMR

Number of Shares awarded

Number of Shares released*

Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability

Net number of Shares acquired

David Burke

817

892

420

472

Michael Speakman

1,245

1,359

639

720

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 15 March 2022 - for the period 2022/24

Director / PDMR

Number of Shares awarded

Number of Shares released*

Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability

Net number of Shares acquired

David Burke

61,820

70,963

33,353

37,610

Kerry Porritt

22,760

26,126

12,280

13,846

Michael Speakman

112,990

129,700

60,959

68,741

Peter Wyton

29,747

34,146

-

34,146

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The 2022 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2022 and ended on 31 December 2024, and were subject to four performance conditions (listed below). The performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested as follows:

Measures

Vesting schedule and outcome3

% of award that will vest

Outcome

Vesting %

0%

25%

100%

25% weight
Cumulative EPS over three years1

Below 330p

330p

400p

454.5p

25

25% weight
Keller's TSR performance vs FTSE 250 index2 over three years

Below median

Median

Upper quartile

Upper quartile

25

25% weight
Average ROCE over three years1,3

Below 12%

12%

18%

22.0%

25

25% weight
Operating profit margin

Below 5.5%

5.5%

6.5%

7.1%

25

Total vesting

100

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

3 Average of the three-year ROCE for 2022-24.

LTIP Conditional Share Awards granted on 15 March 2022

PDMR

Number of Shares awarded

Number of Shares released*

Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability

Net number of Shares acquired

Deepak Raj

5,797

6,654

-

6,654

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The Shares to satisfy the LTIP vesting were sold at 1,408 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the EBT. The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.

LTIP grant

On 17 March 2025 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:

  • Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 23,391 Shares; and
  • Performance Share Awards totalling 230,883 Shares.

The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary, also for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Awards retain eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Director / PDMR

No. of Ordinary Shares awarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3

David Burke

9,092

21,004

Michael Speakman

13,847

31,991

Deepak Raj

452

452

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2025/27

Director / PDMR

No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded 1/2/3

Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3

David Burke

47,896

172,194

Paul Leonard

32,614

65,556

Kerry Porritt

14,688

60,449

Deepak Raj

22,592

45,070

Michael Speakman

85,135

312,319

Peter Wyton

27,958

120,429

The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 1,381p, being the average closing price on 12, 13 and 14 March 2025 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2025 Performance Share Awards.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

Measures

Vesting schedule

% of award that will vest

0%

25%

100%

25% weight
Cumulative EPS over three years1

Below 600p

600p

725p

25% weight
Keller's relative TSR performance vs FTSE 2502 Index over three years

Below median

Median

Upper quartile

25% weight
Average ROCE over three years1

Below 23%

23%

30%

25% weight
Operating profit margin ("OPM") in year three

Below 6.0%

6.0%

8.0%

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2027, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2028. Executive Directors are subject to a further two-year holding period and a post-employment shareholding requirement. Malus and clawback apply.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

David Burke

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Financial Officer

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

892

Nil

70,963

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Nil

71,855

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£14.08

420

£14.08

33,353

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

£14.08

33,773

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Kerry Porritt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

26,126

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£14.08

12,280

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Deepak Raj

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President, APAC

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

6,654

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Michael Speakman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Executive Officer

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,359

Nil

129,700

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Nil

131,059

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£14.08

639

£14.08

60,959

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

£14.08

61,598

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Peter Wyton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President, EME

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

34,146

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 17.03.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue


