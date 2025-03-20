Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2025

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 March 2025 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 17 March 2025 the following Executive Directors and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2023 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired David Burke 817 892 420 472 Michael Speakman 1,245 1,359 639 720

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 15 March 2022 - for the period 2022/24

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired David Burke 61,820 70,963 33,353 37,610 Kerry Porritt 22,760 26,126 12,280 13,846 Michael Speakman 112,990 129,700 60,959 68,741 Peter Wyton 29,747 34,146 - 34,146

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The 2022 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2022 and ended on 31 December 2024, and were subject to four performance conditions (listed below). The performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested as follows:

Measures Vesting schedule and outcome3 % of award that will vest Outcome Vesting % 0% 25% 100% 25% weight

Cumulative EPS over three years1 Below 330p 330p 400p 454.5p 25 25% weight

Keller's TSR performance vs FTSE 250 index2 over three years Below median Median Upper quartile Upper quartile 25 25% weight

Average ROCE over three years1,3 Below 12% 12% 18% 22.0% 25 25% weight

Operating profit margin Below 5.5% 5.5% 6.5% 7.1% 25 Total vesting 100

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

3 Average of the three-year ROCE for 2022-24.

LTIP Conditional Share Awards granted on 15 March 2022

PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired Deepak Raj 5,797 6,654 - 6,654

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The Shares to satisfy the LTIP vesting were sold at 1,408 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the EBT. The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.

LTIP grant

On 17 March 2025 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:

Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 23,391 Shares; and

Performance Share Awards totalling 230,883 Shares.

The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary, also for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Awards retain eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Director / PDMR No. of Ordinary Shares awarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3 David Burke 9,092 21,004 Michael Speakman 13,847 31,991 Deepak Raj 452 452

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2025/27

Director / PDMR No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded 1/2/3 Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3 David Burke 47,896 172,194 Paul Leonard 32,614 65,556 Kerry Porritt 14,688 60,449 Deepak Raj 22,592 45,070 Michael Speakman 85,135 312,319 Peter Wyton 27,958 120,429

The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 1,381p, being the average closing price on 12, 13 and 14 March 2025 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2025 Performance Share Awards.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

Measures Vesting schedule % of award that will vest 0% 25% 100% 25% weight

Cumulative EPS over three years1 Below 600p 600p 725p 25% weight

Keller's relative TSR performance vs FTSE 2502 Index over three years Below median Median Upper quartile 25% weight

Average ROCE over three years1 Below 23% 23% 30% 25% weight

Operating profit margin ("OPM") in year three Below 6.0% 6.0% 8.0%

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2027, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2028. Executive Directors are subject to a further two-year holding period and a post-employment shareholding requirement. Malus and clawback apply.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name David Burke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Financial Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 892 Nil 70,963 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 71,855 e) Date of the transaction Date: 17.03.2025 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) £14.08 420 £14.08 33,353 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £14.08 33,773 e) Date of the transaction Date: 17.03.2025 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Kerry Porritt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 26,126 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction Date: 17.03.2025 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) £14.08 12,280 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction Date: 17.03.2025 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Deepak Raj 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) President, APAC N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 6,654 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction Date: 17.03.2025 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Michael Speakman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Executive Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 1,359 Nil 129,700 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 131,059 e) Date of the transaction Date: 17.03.2025 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) £14.08 639 £14.08 60,959 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £14.08 61,598 e) Date of the transaction Date: 17.03.2025 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue