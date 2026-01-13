Anzeige
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
13.01.26 | 08:13
19,100 Euro
-0,52 % -0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,70019:59
13.01.2026 18:36 Uhr
Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 12 January 2026 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Following the grant on 11 August 2025 of 30,000 Shares under the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan, 10,133 Shares (including dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant) were released to PDMR Paul Leonard on 12 January 2026 for nil consideration. 3,321 Shares were sold on 12 January 2026 to cover tax liabilities (which include employee social security charges) and brokerage fees. The transaction took place in the London Stock Exchange.

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Paul Leonard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President, NA

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£17.05

3,321

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 12.01.2026

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


