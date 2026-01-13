Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 12 January 2026 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Following the grant on 11 August 2025 of 30,000 Shares under the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan, 10,133 Shares (including dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant) were released to PDMR Paul Leonard on 12 January 2026 for nil consideration. 3,321 Shares were sold on 12 January 2026 to cover tax liabilities (which include employee social security charges) and brokerage fees. The transaction took place in the London Stock Exchange.

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.