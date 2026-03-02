Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 08:37
22,600 Euro
-0,88 % -0,200
Keller Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

Keller Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DGTR") 5.6.1R, Keller Group plc (the "Company") advises that, as at 27 February 2026, the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 73,099,735 ordinary shares of 10p each, of which 3,001,206 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company's ordinary shares is 70,098,529.

The above number of 70,098,529 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's DGTR.

Additional information in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 (Total number of voting rights and capital)

CONTACT:

Enquiries:

Jamie Dearsley

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 7824 584 151

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c. £3bn.


© 2026 PR Newswire
