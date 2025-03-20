BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baozun Inc. (BZUN):Earnings: RMB0.1 million in Q4 vs. -RMB48.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.00 in Q4 vs. -RMB0.80 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baozun Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB45.7 million or RMB0.77 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB2.994 billion in Q4 vs. RMB2.780 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX