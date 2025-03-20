WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS), while reporting higher second-quarter results, on Thursday maintained fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings view, but lifted revenue forecast.For fiscal 2025, the company now expects earnings per share in the range of $14.80 to $15.40, down from previously expected $15.10 to $15.70.The financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $16.80 to $17.40.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $17.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Adjusted operating margin is still expected in the range of 36% to 37%.The company now projects revenues in the range of $2.305 billion to $2.325 billion, higher than previous estimate of $2.285 billion to $2.305 billion.The organic Annual Subscription Value or ASV is now expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $130 million, or approximately 4.4% to 5.8%, compared to previous growth view of $90 million to $140 million.In its fourth quarter, net income grew to $144.86 million or $3.76 per share from last year's $140.94 million or $3.65 per share. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.28, compared with $4.22 in the prior year period.Revenues increased to $570.66 million from $545.95 million a year ago.The Street was looking for earnings of $4.18 per share on revenues of $570.67 million for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX