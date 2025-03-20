BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB331.446 million, or RMB1.90 per share. This compares with RMB571.268 million, or RMB3.22 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to RMB1.452 billion from RMB1.274 billion last year.Yirendai Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB331.446 Mln. vs. RMB571.268 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.90 vs. RMB3.22 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.452 Bln vs. RMB1.274 Bln last year.For the fourth quarter, the company reported Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, of RMB 3.81, compared with RMB 6.45 per ADS, recorded for the same period last year.For the second half of 2024, Yiren Digital will distribute a cash dividend of $0.22 per ADS, each representing two shares, par value $0.0001 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about May 15 to holders of shares/ADSs of record as of April 30.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Yiren Digital expects total revenue of RMB 5.5 to RMB 6.5 billion, with a healthy net profit margin.For the full-year 2024, the company has registered revenue of RMB 5.805 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX