Greene Concepts Inc.: Based On Strong Sales Greene Concepts Gears Up For Expanded Distribution Within Walmart's Estimated $10 Billion In Bottled Water Annual Sales

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is proud to announce a significant increase in BE WATER sales at Walmart. We reviewed and confirmed the recent audits conducted by Anderson Merchandisers, a leading provider of in-store merchandising solutions. The Company engaged Anderson Merchandisers, as noted in its July 24, 2024 press release, to enhance BE WATER's sales performance and optimize its placement within Walmart locations.

Anderson Merchandisers leverages advanced technology, inventory management, and performance tracking to maximize BE WATER's in-store presence and availability. In its January 10, 2025 press release, Greene Concepts announced plans to expand BE WATER's distribution beyond North and South Carolina into Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Now, with accelerating sales at Walmart, the Company is preparing for an even broader market expansion.

"Estimates are that Walmart has around $10 billion in annual sales in the bottled water category and we are thrilled to see BE WATER sales growing rapidly at Walmart," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. "Anderson Merchandisers conducted two audits in January-on the 5th and 26th. As a result, the Company is gearing up for BE WATER's distribution to an expanding list of stores locations and into several additional States."

Mr. Greene added, "Anderson Merchandisers has been instrumental in our success. Their expertise in retail merchandising has been invaluable to us. With their continued guidance we feel very confident in our discussions with Walmart regarding this expansion. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we continue our journey toward nationwide availability of BE WATER."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

