Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Host Conference Call Tuesday to Discuss Bud's Plumbing Acquisition

Management to Host Conference Call Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. ET

(NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") previously announced the formation of Plumbing Holdco LLC ("Kingsway Skilled Trades") and the acquisition of the privately-held M.L.C. Plumbing LLC d/b/a Bud's Plumbing ("Bud's Plumbing"), a 100+ year old service and repair plumbing company serving residential and commercial customers for $5.0 million, plus transaction expenses and a working capital adjustment, in a transaction funded with cash on hand and a $1.25 million seller note.

Management will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the transaction and host a live Q&A session. Additionally, investors may also submit questions via email to: James@HaydenIR.com.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 694854

Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/52209

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52209

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/52209

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the business services and extended warranty industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries within its Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") segment:

B2B Services

Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (Csuitefinancialpartners.com)

Image Solutions (istechology.com)

Healthcare Services

Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)

Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)

Vertical Market Software

Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)

Kingsway Skilled Trades

Bud's Plumbing (budsplumbing.com)

The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries within its Extended Warranty segment:

Auto Warranty

IWS (iwsgroup.com)

Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)

Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)

HVAC/Facility Warranty

Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

