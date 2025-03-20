Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTC Pink: OONEF) (the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to report the Company's first quarter fiscal 2025 results for the period ended January 31, 2025.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are committed to advancing our Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) compliant quantum-safe technologies and using this technology to expand our product lineup with a series of products aimed at the enterprise end-users. During the quarter we strengthened our Balance Sheet with a $920,000 private placement which I am confident provides us with sufficient working capital to fund our product roadmap. I invite you to join us later today on our quarterly conference call, where our products and our roadmap will be featured."

Andrew Cheung further commented, "Significant advancements in quantum computing are raising substantial concerns about the security of current encryption methods. Quantum computers are expected to possess the capability to crack widely-used encryption algorithms, such as RSA and ECC, posing a serious threat to global digital security. Consequently, we strongly urge companies to proactively integrate PQC into their applications. Our IronCAP PQC technology is specifically designed to address these concerns, ensuring that sensitive data remains secure against the power of quantum attacks. Our PQC roadmap encompassing enterprise end-user products as well as developments with our partners are summarized below. Our operating focus for 2025 is to build revenue based on our PQC related products/services."

Expanding the Company's IronCAP XTM product. The current version supports Office Outlook for Windows. The Company has committed to expand its support to cross-platform users of Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. The Company believes this is the world's first truly end-to-end email/file encryption and digital signing system that is PQC-compliant.

The Company is accelerating its development of a PQC-compliant Artificial Intelligence ("AI") platform. The Company's goal is on schedule to demonstrate the product in the latter half of 2025. An international patent application for our innovative technology will be submitted.

The Company has committed to develop the world's first PQC-compliant true end-to-end mobile messaging platform without a master key or backdoor. The end result would be a completely secure product as no one will have unauthorized access.

The Company has committed to help its partners and their customers in their post-quantum transformation journey. Our IronCAP PQC engine enables businesses in different industries, such as the cryptocurrencies industry, the nuclear power industry, the remote access software industry, the financial industry, etc. to transform their systems to withstand the inevitable attacks from both classical and quantum computers. Discussions on collaborative efforts with several partners are in the advanced stage now.

Operational and Financial Highlights:

As announced on January 21, 2025 (www.01com.com/pdf/2025/Partnership-Real-Matter.pdf) the Company entered into a partnership agreement with Real Matter Technology Company ("Real Matter"), a fintech-semiconductor research company headquartered in Hong Kong. Under the terms of the agreement, Real Matter plans to integrate the Company's IronCAP PQC technology into its product line aiming at marketing and selling a true PQC solution to key sectors such as banks and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) through initiatives including roadshows, HK Science Park seminars, and HKMA Sandbox Proof-of-Concept demonstrations.

The Company strengthened its Balance Sheet with the completion of a strategic financing raising $920,000 with several strategic investors led by Antanas Guoga (Tony G). The financing consisted of 4,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.23 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.75 per Common Share at any time on or before January 7, 2028. Tony G along with the other investors voluntarily agreed to a contractual hold for twelve months which hold will expire on January 7, 2026.

Operating results were relatively flat year over year. Completing the quarter with $1,011,066 of cash and a GIC the Company remains confident it has sufficient working capital to complete its product development roadmap.

Net loss for the first quarter was $135,439 (2024 - $112,281). The adjusted loss excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation, which are non-cash expenses, was $57,635 (2024 - $56,145).

Cash operating expenses which exclude stock-based compensation and depreciation for the first quarter were $135,740 (2024 - $147,725).

Product development expenses for the first quarter were $40,856 (2024 - $51,747). Going forward throughout 2025 the Company plans to increase its level of product development to support its roadmap of product expansion.

SG&A expenses, net of stock-based compensation for the first quarter were $96,988 (2024 - $98,447). Going forward throughout the remainder of 2025, with the expected completion of several PQC-compliant products with more to come, the Company plans to increase its sales and marketing activities.

Revenue for the first quarter was $86,505 (2024 - $98,470). Revenue is derived from licenses associated with ongoing recurring subscription fees from the Company's legacy remote access service. Going forward revenue growth is expected to come from the Company's PQC-compliant quantum-safe technologies.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTC Pink: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094.

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024





31-Jan-25



31-Oct-24

Assets











Current assets











Cash $ 211,066

$ 139,126

Guaranteed investment certificate

800,000



-

Accounts receivable

78,244



62,902

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,873



6,037





1,093,183



208,065

Plant and equipment

148,431



32,418

Total assets $ 1,241,614

$ 240,483











Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 82,414

$ 104,122

Deferred revenue

3,263



3,869

Lease liability

41,611



21,071





127,288



129,062











Non-current liabilities







Lease liability

95,700



-

Total liabilities

222,988



129,062











Shareholders' deficit







Share capital

44,462,084



44,282,090

Contributed surplus

6,482,844



6,460,194

Warrants

640,000



-

Deficit

(50,766,302 )

(50,630,863 )



1,018,626



111,421











Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,241,614

$ 240,483



01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the 3 month periods ended January 31, 2025 and 2024

three months ended











31-Jan-25



31-Jan-24















Revenue $ 86,505

$ 98,470

Expenses:







Selling, general and administrative

172,688



152,114

Research and development

40,856



51,747

Withholding taxes

7,825



8,510





221,369



212,371

Loss before other income and expense

(134,864 )

(113,901 ) Interest income

-



2,112

Interest expense

(575 )

(492 ) Loss for the period and comprehensive loss $ (135,439 ) $ (112,281 )









Loss per common share







Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 )









Weighted average number of common shares







Basic

97,470,532



96,364,554

Diluted

97,470,532



96,364,554



01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UNAUDITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the 3 month periods ended January 31, 2025 and 2024

three months ended











31-Jan-25



31-Jan-24

Cash provided by (used in):











Operating activities:











Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (135,439 ) $ (112,281 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment

2,104



2,469

Amortization of right-of-use asset

11,593



11,219

Stock-based compensation expense

75,700



53,667

Change in non-cash working capital

(35,492 )

(35,713 )



(81,534 )

(80,639 ) Financing activities:







Payment of loan

-



(40,000 ) Exercise of stock options

58,500



-

Proceeds from private placement

920,000



-

Issuance costs on private placement

(11,556 )

-

Lease payments made

(12,560 )

(11,894 )



954,384



(51,894 ) Investing activities:







Proceeds from guaranteed investment certificate

-



60,000

Purchase of guaranteed investment certificate

(800,000 )

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(910 )

(543 )



(800,910 )

59,457











Increase (decrease) in cash

71,940



(73,076 ) Cash, beginning of period

139,126



272,540

Cash, end of period $ 211,066

$ 199,464



