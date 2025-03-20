Two core drilling rigs in production at Feni Island Gold-Copper Project

This drill program targeted to grow the MRE to >2.5 Moz Au, and target a pathway to 5 Moz Exploration Target.

"The striking similarities between the geological setting and mineralisation style at Lihir and Feni suggest a high exploration potential of the latter where the mineralisation is concealed by young volcanic cover."

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now been drilling for over a week on its 100% owned Feni Island Gold-Copper Project in PNG. Two core drilling rigs have been deployed, with plans to operate both rigs continuously on day and night shifts. Adyton contracted Zenex drilling from Lihir to undertake the program, targeting to drill up to 8000 m.

"This is a significant milestone and following on from the commencement of drilling on our Fergusson Island project in December 2024 funded via our JV demonstrates Adytons ability to advance our on-the-ground activities in PNG in an efficient and effective way," stated Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer. "Commencement of an approximately 8000 m diamond drill program is a significant milestone being the first time Adyton has drilled on Feni since its successful 2021 program."

As noted by world renowned Geologist Dr Daniel Müller in a recent review of Adytons work on Feni Island, "The striking similarities between the geological setting and mineralisation style at Lihir and Feni suggest a high exploration potential of the latter where the mineralisation is concealed by young volcanic cover." "Suffice to say that given the geological similarities to Lihir and the Island Chains prolific history of Tier 1 discoveries, we are very confident that as a result of this drill campaign, Adyton will be able to significantly expand on its existing foundation MRE of 1.46 Moz and demonstrate that Feni supports a large scale, expandable and rich mineral system."

"In being able to deliver this milestone to commence drilling again at Feni I would like to acknowledge the hard work of our COO Dr Chris Bowden, his team of PNG national geologists, and most importantly, the people of Feni Island who have provided unwavering support to Adyton."

Chris Bowden, Adyton COO, also commented: "It is great to see the drill rigs turning at Feni, and knowing that this drilling program will be able to systematically test the Kabang mineralised system, and deliver high-confidence outcomes. The geology across Feni Project is highly prospective, and the initial drilling at Kabang is only just scratching the surface for the whole islands' gold-copper mineralization potential. This program is targeted to grow the MRE to > 2.5 M ounces and demonstrate a pathway to achieve our initial exploration target of 5 M ounces."

Figure 1: Barge Landing in Nanum Bay Feni Island with drill rigs and associated support equipment

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/245285_20292be444c269c1_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Drill Rig D12 in position on the first hole in this program, FDD001.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/245285_20292be444c269c1_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Drill Rig D11 set up on the second hole, FDD002.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/245285_20292be444c269c1_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Long Section through the existing Kabang MRE (derisk 2021). The current inferred mineral resource estimate is open in all directions and represents only a small part of the larger Kabang target area. Drilling to target depth and northeast extension under drilled post mineral cover.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/245285_20292be444c269c1_004full.jpg

This drill program is primarily focused on the extension of the Kabang Resource at depth and in a northeast direction along the mineral corridor which has not been historically drilled and sits under approximately 50-100 m of post mineral cover (see Figure 4). Some twinning of historical holes will be required particularly where copper assays were not performed. Deeper holes of 450m and up to 600m will be used to test depth extension where the following historic holes ended in grade:

AMD002: 250 m to end of hole, entire hole mineralized AMD004: ends in gold and copper mineralization AMD005: ends in copper mineralization AMD006: end in gold mineralization AMD007: ends in gold mineralization KAD002: ends in gold mineralization MAD001: ends in gold mineralization, no copper assays MAD005: ends in gold and copper mineralization MAD009: ends in gold mineralization

On the completion of this program it is expected that copper will also be reported in a newly informed MRE.

Geological Background

Lihir Island is part of the Tabar to Feni island chain located in the former fore-arc basin of the New Ireland arc system in the Bismarck Archipelago, NW Papua New Guinea (Fig. 1). Cessation of SW-directed subduction of the Pacific plate due to clogging of the subduction zone by the buoyant Ontong-Java plateau in the middle Tertiary led to plate rotation and a shift from compressional to extensional regimes (Coleman and Kroenke, 1981). As a consequence, calc-alkaline subduction-related magmatism within the New Ireland arc ceased and back-arc rifting commenced in the Manus basin around 3.5 Ma ago due to NE-directed subduction of the Solomon Sea microplate. Due to the curvature of the New Britain trench, narrow, vertically extensive slab tears developed, which propagate beneath Lihir and Feni islands (Holm and Richards, 2013; Lindley et al., 2016).

Rift-related trans-crustal extensional structures initiated adiabatic decompression melting of the mantle underlying the New Ireland forearc basin and generated alkaline magmatism that produced the Tabar, Lihir, Tanga, and Feni Islands (Müller et al., 2001) as well as numerous submarine volcanoes such as Conical Seamount (Brandl et al., 2020). Volcanic activity in the Tabar-Lihir-Tanga-Feni island chain (Fig. 2) started on Simberi Island (Tabar island group) in the New Ireland fore arc region (Rytuba et al., 1993) and most recent on-land eruption is recorded on Feni Island dated at about 2300 years ago (Licence et al., 1987).

Similar to Lihir, Feni Island was formed by alkaline magmatism with distinctly high oxygen fugacities (Müller et al., 2001; Schirra et al., 2024). Whereas Lihir is composed of five stratovolcanoes, Feni Island consists of one single stratovolcano that is emplaced by a younger maar-type diatreme (Fig. 3). The composition of the alkaline rocks that make up both islands is very similar with distinctly low HFSE contents (Zr<110, Hf<3 ppm) reflecting their derivation in an island arc-setting. Overall, the alkaline magmas that formed Feni Island are slightly more evolved than those from Lihir. Limited drilling at Feni intersects hydrothermally altered trachyandesites, monzodiorites, monzonites and, more rarely, syenite intrusions as well as late-stage dacite dykes. Syenite intrusions have not been recorded at Lihir, but in places, there are trachybasalts reflecting their slightly more mafic compositions (Müller et al., 2001).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/245285_20292be444c269c1_009full.jpg

