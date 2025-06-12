Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2025 drilling activities and share preliminary geological observations at its 100% owned Feni Island project.

The 2025 drill program is designed to achieve 4 key objectives (refer Figure 1):

1) Test the depth extension of the existing Feni Resource with deep 400 m plus drill holes;

2) Test the extent of mineralization in the gap area between the existing Kabang and Matangkaka Ore Zones;

3) Test and better understand the continuity of the previously identified copper mineralization, and;

4) Test the lateral northeast extension of the Matangkaka Zone under post-mineral cover, that has had no previous drilling

HIGHLIGHTS

As at June 6, 2025, six diamond drill holes (1,876m) have been drilled with 4 drill holes completed and two in-progress;

Sawn core samples from Holes 1,2 and 3 have been dispatched to the laboratory and are awaiting laboratory results;

Target hole depths are typically 400m, with holes FDD003 and FDD004 ending at 421.7m and 453.2m, respectively. Hole FDD004 was terminated largely due to operational reasons with end of hole core observations indicating ongoing evidence of vein hosted and disseminated sulphide mineralization;

Core logging observations indicate mineralization from base of tephra (post-mineral volcanic cover; ranging from 38m to 70m based on current completed holes) with local intercepts of semi-massive (20%-30% pyrite), along with significant lengths of disseminated, vein and fracture filled pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization in hydrothermal breccia, polymictic breccia and the intrusive units.

Hole FDD004 targets the untested gap between Kabang and Matangkaka. -Anhydrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite (est. 1%) ± minor bornite vein-related mineralization was logged from 383.9m to 453m (EOH). A porphyry style alteration assemblage of secondary biotite-magnetite-actinolite-chalcopyrite was logged from 383.9m to 424m with stockwork pyrite-chalcopyrite-magnetite veining from 383.9m to 397.5m and 402.3m to 424m.

Hole FDD005 intersected semi-massive sulphides (20-30%) pyrite + chalcopyrite were logged from 89.7m to 96.0m (refer Figure 2) and intermittent (up to 100 cm thick) semi-massive pyritic sulphide intervals from 120.0m to 156.5m (refer Figure 3). Intense anhydrite veining associated with fine-grained pyrite + 0.5 to 1% chalcopyrite mineralization from 156.5m to 255.1m. From 255.1m to 340.0m, weak potassic alteration is associated with 1% (est.) disseminated chalcopyrite.

Hole FDD001 intersected pyrite mineralized hydrothermal breccia from 75.8m to 151.50m. 151.5m to 168.6m is intensely fractured within hydrothermal breccia, with fine-grained pyritic sulphides filling breccia matrix. Over the interval 168.6m to 396.0m, logged units include intermittent hydrothermal breccia, intrusive units and tephra with disseminated and vein filled pyritic sulphides.

Hole FDD002 intersected mineralized hydrothermal breccia from 45.9m to 125.0m. The interval 125.0m to 195.4m is intensely fractured with disseminated and fracture/vein filled fine-grained sulphides (pyrite). FDD002 was terminated in mineralization (at 195.4m) due to operational issues.

Hole FDD003 intersected sulphide (pyrite) mineralized hydrothermal breccia from 57.0m to 110.0m. Intensely fractured intrusive with intermittent semi-massive, disseminated, fracture/veinlet filled pyrite - chalcopyrite (up to 1% est.) mineralization was encountered from 110.0m to 186.5m, 197.0m to 218.1m and 227.0m to 277.7m.

(Cautionary Statement: Observations of mineralization do not necessarily accurately predict true laboratory determined assay mineralization. Analytical assay results are pending and required to confirm the presence and grade of mineralization.)

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"Significant progress is being made at the 100% owned Feni Island project, with our drill programme now having completed 4 drill holes, with holes 5 and 6 underway, and over 1800m completed. Holes FDD001 and FDD002 were drilled in a geothermal area with challenging drilling conditions, characterized by intense alteration, hot springs, and highly fractured and altered ground. Despite these difficulties, the team performed exceptionally well, still achieving excellent core recoveries. We are encouraged by the visual logging results of the holes, particularly, Hole 4 and the ongoing Hole 5. With the extent of drilling underway across all our projects, including on Fergusson Island, we are well-positioned to provide the market with regular updates as assay results become available in the coming months."

Dr Chris Bowden, COO and Chief Geologist, commented:

"We are encouraged by what we are seeing in the drill core from this round of drilling at Feni. Whilst assay results are still pending, visual observations are showing long intercepts >100m of hydrothermal to intrusive breccias that are evidencing mineralisation with sulphides (pyrite ± chalcopyrite) and intensely altered (sulphide ± silica-clay) - the sulphides being the typical host to the gold stage of mineralisation at Feni as evidenced from previous drill campaigns, correlation to historical assays and historical petrography."

Table 1 below provides a summary of the status of the Feni drill program.

Table 1: Feni Drill Hole Details (WGS 84 Zone 56S UTM coordinates)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL (m) DIP AZI (grid) Depth (m) Status FDD001 567648 9548228 156 -60 50 396.0 Complete FDD002 567245 9548135 91 -60 100 195.4 Complete FDD003 567348 9548221 105 -70 160 421.7 Complete FDD004 567469 9548209 126 -70 180 453.2 Complete FDD005 567571 9548247 136 -70 180 340.0 In-progress FDD006 567782 9548230 184 -70 320 90.10 In-progress





Figure 1: Drill Program targets within the existing Kabang to Matangkaka mineralized corridor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/255332_42e21feef4a92943_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Hole FDD005 from 92.10m to 95.60m - Local semi-massive sulphide zone (20% to 30% pyrite, 2-3% Chalcopyrite)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/255332_42e21feef4a92943_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Hole FDD005 from 123.00m to 126.5m -Sulphide rich intrusive zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/255332_42e21feef4a92943_003full.jpg

Feni Island on-trend location

The Adyton projects are located in PNG on easily accessible island locations. Feni Island is part of the Tabar to Feni Island chain to the Northwest that hosts the operating gold mines of Simbiri and Lihir while Feni hosts a foundation resource of inferred 1.45mozAu. To the southeast of Feni on Bougainville Island lies the giant Panguna deposit.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 173,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,000,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.33 g/t Au for contained gold of 173,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.02 g/t Au for contained gold of 540,000 ounces. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/255332_42e21feef4a92943_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward- looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems . The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

