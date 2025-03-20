Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Claratti Pty Ltd ("Claratti"), has successfully re-signed a three-year agreement with Kaseya, a global leader in IT and security management solutions. The renewed contract is valued at $5.0 million AUD, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two companies and solidifying Claratti's position in the IT services sector.

The agreement underscores Turnium and Claratti's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art IT solutions and managed services that support businesses in optimizing their operations. By continuing its collaboration with Kaseya, Claratti will further enhance its offerings in remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and IT automation for its growing client base across Australia and internationally.

"This renewal marks a significant milestone for Turnium and Claratti as we continue to strengthen our strategic partnership with Kaseya," said Doug Childress, Global Chief Executive Officer of Turnium Technology Group Inc. "We believe Kaseya's industry-leading solutions complement our mission to provide best-in-class IT services to our clients, ensuring they remain resilient and competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

Turnium will work with Kaseya to embed the Kaseya product stack into Turnium's Technology as a Service (TaaS) offering to all (70+) of its worldwide channel partners. "This moment has been two years in the making, and it is a pleasure to see it finally come to fruition," stated Childress.

Kaseya's comprehensive suite of IT and security management solutions plays a crucial role in empowering IT professionals and managed service providers (MSPs) with the tools needed to efficiently manage and secure IT infrastructures. The ongoing collaboration between Claratti and Kaseya will enable businesses to leverage advanced automation, security, and compliance solutions that drive productivity and operational efficiency.

The renewed partnership will also drive Kaseya's expansion into new international markets while strengthening Turnium's portfolio with industry-leading IT management solutions. By leveraging Turnium's established network, Kaseya will accelerate its footprint in high-growth markets, ensuring businesses worldwide gain access to best-in-class IT automation, cybersecurity, and management tools.

Turnium Technology Group remains focused on expanding its global presence and investing in innovative solutions that align with industry trends and client needs. The company is committed to providing IT providers with a complete, white-labeled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labeled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io , or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is a global leader in IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. Its comprehensive suite of products enables businesses to efficiently manage and secure their IT infrastructure while improving productivity and compliance.

For more information about this partnership, please visit https://www.kaseya.com.

