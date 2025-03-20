Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025

WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459
Tradegate
20.03.25
12:21 Uhr
35,120 Euro
+0,040
+0,11 %
20.03.2025 13:10 Uhr
Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

Finanznachrichten News

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.3.2025 AT 14:00 EET

Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

A total of 207,610 of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares have been transferred without consideration to the Company's key personnel participating in the Performance Share Plan 2022-2024 and Restricted Share Plan 2022-2024.

The directed issue is based on the authorization given by the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2024 and the subsequent decision by the Company's Board of Directors.

After the transfer, Huhtamäki Oyj holds a total of 2,792,075 own treasury shares (2.59% of all shares).


For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7167

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.


