Huhtamäki Oyj: S&P Global Ratings upgraded Huhtamaki's long-term rating to BBB- with a stable outlook

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.5.2025 AT 8:30 EEST

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Huhtamaki's long-term rating to BBB- with a stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj's long-term issuer credit rating to BBB- with a stable outlook. The previous rating was BB+ with a positive outlook. With the upgrade, Huhtamaki's credit rating is now considered investment grade.

Huhtamaki has a solid financial position, which enables the company to address profitable growth opportunities. Huhtamaki's net debt to adjusted EBITDA was at a level of 2.0 at the end of March 2025, which is at the lower end of the ambition level of 2-3x.

