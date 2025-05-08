Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 12:02
32,320 Euro
-1,04 % -0,340
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,62032,82008:27
32,74032,76008:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 07:34 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: S&P Global Ratings upgraded Huhtamaki's long-term rating to BBB- with a stable outlook

Finanznachrichten News

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.5.2025 AT 8:30 EEST

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Huhtamaki's long-term rating to BBB- with a stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj's long-term issuer credit rating to BBB- with a stable outlook. The previous rating was BB+ with a positive outlook. With the upgrade, Huhtamaki's credit rating is now considered investment grade.

Huhtamaki has a solid financial position, which enables the company to address profitable growth opportunities. Huhtamaki's net debt to adjusted EBITDA was at a level of 2.0 at the end of March 2025, which is at the lower end of the ambition level of 2-3x.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 102 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.? -



