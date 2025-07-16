Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki launches new compostable ice cream cups

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 16.07.2025 AT 10:00 EEST??

Huhtamaki launches newcompostable ice cream cups

Innovative packaging that is recyclable and compostable, further expanding Huhtamaki's ice cream portfolio.

Huhtamaki, a global leader in sustainable food packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new ice cream cups that combine product innovation with great consumer appeal. These cups are both home and industrial compostable and recyclable, delivering a new sustainable packaging solution for the ice cream industry.

Made from responsibly sourced, certified paperboard which contains a bio-based material coating, shifting from fossil-based to bio-based plastics, while keeping plastic content to less than 10%. Huhtamaki is advancing its commitment to sustainability through its extended ice cream portfolio, and helping customers reduce their environmental footprint.

"Our new ice cream cups demonstrate Huhtamaki's expertise in paperboard and barrier technologies, as well as our dedication to sustainable innovation," says Fredrik Davidsson, President of Foodservice Packaging at Huhtamaki. "We are proud to offer a product that not only meets the highest environmental standards but also delivers the high quality our customers expect".

This launch reflects Huhtamaki's commitment to sustainability and innovation, helping both consumers and businesses reduce their environmental footprint. Designed for home and industrial compostability and recyclability. The new ice cream cups are now available to customers, offering a sustainable choice without compromising quality or performance.

For further information, please contact:

Media inquiries: media@huhtamaki.com

Product inquiries: Salla Kivinen, Foodservice Packaging, Global Product Manager FMCG, salla.kivinen@huhtamaki.com

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ???

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Find out more at? www.huhtamaki.com .? -

Attachments