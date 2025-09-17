Anzeige
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's financial reporting 2026

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17.9.2025 AT 13:15

Huhtamaki's financial reporting 2026
In 2026, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2025February 13
Annual report 2025Week commencing March 2
Interim Report, January 1-March 31, 2026April 29
Half-yearly Report, January 1-June 30, 2026July 23
Interim Report, January 1-September 30, 2026October 29


Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period before publication of the 2025 Results is four weeks. The silent period before publication of the half-yearly report and interim reports starts after the end of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the latest.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18,000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
