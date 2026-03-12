Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459
12.03.26
29,360 Euro
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 14:58 Uhr
Huhtamäki Oyj: Changes in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12.3.2026 AT 15:45 (EET)

Changes in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

Ann O'Hara, President, North America and member of the Global Executive Team, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of Huhtamaki.

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging, has been appointed President, North America starting today. She will continue reporting to President & CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and will be based in De Soto, Kansas, United States. In addition to her new role, Sara will continue to lead the Fiber Packaging segment until a successor has been appointed.

'We are grateful for Ann's leadership and commitment during her time at Huhtamaki. She has played an important role in building a strong foundation for the North America segment, and we wish her continued success in the future," said Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO of Huhtamaki.

"I am pleased to appoint Sara to lead our North America segment. She is an experienced leader with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth and driving performance at Huhtamaki. With her deep market knowledge and broad company experience across geographies, I am confident she will advance the segment's priorities while further strengthening our position in North America," he adds.

Following the above change, the members of Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team are:

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;
Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;
Sara Engber, President, North America and interim President, Fiber Packaging;
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;
Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging;
Katariina Kravi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Safety and Communications;
Riikka Tieaho, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal (latest June 1, 2026); and
Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.

For further information, please contact:
Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals are operating in 35 countries and 105 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025, Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.?


