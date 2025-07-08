Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2025 Half-yearly Report on July 24, 2025

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.7.2025 AT 9:00 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2025 Half-yearly Report on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 8:30.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EEST. Huhtamaki's CEO & President Ralf K. Wunderlich and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/q2-2025

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/q2-2025/dial-in. Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors/.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

