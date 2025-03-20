Teledyne DALSA: Teledyne's new 2.5 GigE Vision line scan camera delivers industry-leading performance in a cost-effective package

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, announces the new Tetra (http://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/tetra) line scan camera family. Designed for a wide range of machine vision applications, Tetra leverages Teledyne's latest multiline CMOS image sensor technology and builds on the success of the original Linea (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/products/linea/?vertical=tvs-dalsa-oem&segment=tvs) series of high-value line scan cameras.

The Tetra camera family is designed for cost-sensitive applications, offering a high performance-to-cost ratio through its 2.5 GigE Vision interface, which ensures highly reliability data transmission over long cable lengths. Available in 2k, 4k, and 8k resolutions with a line rate of up to 150 kHz, the camera comes in both monochrome and color versions, with power consumption under 6 watts. Monochrome models deliver excellent image quality with options for single monochrome or dual-line HDR mode, while the color models provide true red, green, and blue colors without any data interpolation.

Tetra includes essential line scan features such as multiple regions of interest, programmable coefficient sets, and power over internet. Its 2.5 GigE Vision interface makes it ideal for applications such as electronics inspection, optical sorting, printed materials inspection, packaging inspection, web inspection, and general machine vision.

See Tetra at Vision China (https://www.visionchinashow.net/txw_sh/index.html), Shanghai from 26-28 March 2025 on Teledyne booth W5.5413 or visit the product page (http://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/tetra) for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/contact/contact-us/).

Teledyne Vision Solutions (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/) offers the world's most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Media Contact:

Jessica Broom

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com (mailto:Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cd21d47-2ef9-46e6-a70b-aeeb377a83f1 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cd21d47-2ef9-46e6-a70b-aeeb377a83f1)