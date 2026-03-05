Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: 926932 | ISIN: US8793601050 | Ticker-Symbol: TYZ
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 15:43
590,00 Euro
+0,65 % +3,80
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
588,20594,8010:14
585,40591,0010:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 09:10 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teledyne e2v Introduces Perciva 5D Camera: Occlusion-free 3D Vision for Industrial, Retail, and Robotic Imaging

GRENOBLE, France, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces the launch of the Perciva 5D camera, a breakthrough imaging innovation designed to make high-quality short-range 3D vision cost-effective, reliable, and easy to integrate.

Most industrial cameras only capture 2D images, yet many applications increasingly require depth perception at close and very-close distances. Perciva 5D delivers this capability through a unique Angular Sensitive Pixel technology and advanced on-board processing, enabling real-time 2D and 3D image fusion at the calibrated working distance range. Perciva 5D also features a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enabling Artificial Intelligence models to run on-device and be customized to each customer's specific requirements.

Perciva 5D generates 2D and 3D data from a single CMOS sensor, free from optical occlusion, producing time-aligned 2D frames alongside pixel-aligned 3D depth maps. With comprehensive 3D processing built directly into the camera, users benefit from immediate depth maps or point-cloud outputs. Perciva 5D operates using ambient light, indoors or outdoors, eliminating the need for an external NIR source while maintaining reliable performance and minimizing overall system costs. Designed for challenging environments, it offers plug-and-play integration through its GenICam-compliant, GigE Vision interface and robust IP6x-rated housing with industrial M12 connectors.

Factory calibrated and weighing just 230 grams, Perciva 5D operates at less than 5 W, and is ideal for robotics (arms, cobots and humanoids), retail self-checkout solutions, and 3D industrial process monitoring. It supports user-adjustable frame rates or triggered acquisition and multiple power options. Using GenDC / GenTL the camera integrates seamlessly with Teledyne's Spinnaker 4 API and SpinView for 2D / 3D visualisation, as well as leading machine-vision software platforms.

Perciva 5D will be showcased during Embedded World, Nuremberg, Germany, from 10-12 March 2026. Visit Teledyne at stand 2-541 in Hall 2 or contact us online for more information.

Documentation, samples, and software for evaluation or development are available upon request.

Teledyne Vision Solutions offers the world's most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Media Contact:
Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30ede095-e44a-4a38-87f4-2a727d75ea9c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
