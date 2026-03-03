Teledyne Microwave UK, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has announced the release of its new Wideband Limiter, a passive 0.1-20 GHz RF protection module designed to enhance the survivability of Radar Electronic Support Measures (R-ESM) and wider Electronic Warfare (EW) systems operating in increasingly complex threat environments.

Developed to address the growing impact of high-power RF and emerging Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) threats, the Wideband Limiter provides an always-on layer of protection for sensitive receiver electronics. While R-ESM platforms are inherently passive, future threat evolution continues to place greater demands on front-end resilience. The limiter acts as a strategic safeguard by restricting harmful RF energy before it reaches critical hardware.

The module delivers wideband passive protection without compromising system sensitivity or coverage. With its compact, SMA-based housing, it integrates cleanly into existing architectures and requires no system redesign. It is also fully compatible with Teledyne's Phobos MTU (Mast Top Unit) and can accommodate additional RF elements such as filters when required.

By absorbing excessive RF energy before it enters the system, the Wideband Limiter helps reduce the risk of damage to high-value electronics. This supports lower repair frequency, avoids long-lead component replacements and minimises downtime following high-power events, key factors for maintaining operational readiness in mission-critical environments.

Designed for future threat landscapes, the Wideband Limiter provides scalable protection for a wide range of modern EW and intelligence platforms, ensuring robustness without affecting overall system behaviour or capability. "As threat environments evolve, system survivability depends more than ever on resilient front-end protection," said John Toner, Senior Vice President General Manager, Teledyne Aerospace Defence Electronics UK. "Our new Wideband Limiter delivers the wideband coverage, low insertion impact, and compact form factor our customers need to keep their systems mission-ready in the face of increasingly sophisticated RF and DEW challenges."

The Wideband Limiter is now available for integration evaluation across defence and electronic warfare applications. Full technical specifications and product information can be found on the Teledyne Microwave UK website or by contacting TMUK_Sales@teledyne.com.

An integral part of the Teledyne Aerospace Defense Electronics segment, Teledyne Microwave UK is a leading provider of advanced RF Microwave radar detection and protection solutions, delivering mission-critical capabilities to defence and security customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.TeledyneMicrowaveUK.com.

Teledyne Aerospace Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet the most demanding requirements, in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet the current and emerging needs of key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar and surveillance, satellite communications, air and space, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.TeledyneADE.com.

