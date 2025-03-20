Discovery Lithium Inc. Announces Results of the 2024 Fall Exploration Program in Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region and Identification of LCT Pegmatite Geochemical Signature on Cirrus East and Bruce Lake Properties

Discovery Lithium Inc. ("Discovery" or the "Company") (CSE:DCLI)(OTCQB:DCLIF)(FRA:Q3Q0)(WKN:A3EFKA), a Canadian exploration company advancing domestic energy freedom through regional lithium discovery, is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Fall exploration program on its properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. These eight properties (Figure 1), acquired earlier in 2024 (see press releases dated June 6 and August 14, 2024), were targeted for their lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite potential.

Highlights

Identification of an LCT pegmatite geochemical signature on the Bruce Lake and Cirrus East properties, with fifteen sample returning favorable K/Rb ratios (<100) on the two properties and Ta2O5 values up to 82 ppm on Cirrus East.

Orogenic gold mineralization identified in quartz veins on the Mantle and Opus properties, with two samples returning 0.30 and 0.66 g/t on the Mantle Property and one sample of 0.12 g/t Au on the Opus Property.

Volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) base metal signature identified on the Mantle Property, including a sample containing 0.56% Zn.

Cirrus East and Bruce Lake Pegmatites

The Bruce Lake Property is adjacent to Q2 Metals' Mia Lithium project. During the 2024 Fall program, three pegmatite samples were collected from the western portion of the Bruce Lake Property (Figure 2). These pegmatites form dykes up to three meters wide and contain quartz, feldspar, garnet, and muscovite. The dykes are injected into the granodiorite of the Duncan Suite, indicating a favorable lithology for hosting LCT pegmatites, in addition to the volcanic rocks of the Yasinski Group. The three sampled pegmatite dykes returned favorable K/Rb ratios (<62), linking them to a highly differentiated magma, characteristic of LCT pegmatites.

The Cirrus East Project is located three kilometers west of Finn Resources' White Bear spodumene-bearing pegmatite. During the 2024 Fall program, 24 pegmatite samples were collected, six of which returned K/Rb ratios below 50, Cs2O values exceeding 100 ppm, and/or Ta2O5 values over 30 ppm (Table 1). The pegmatite dykes are sub-horizontal with a maximum thickness of two meters. In addition to coarse-grained quartz and feldspar, the pegmatites contain biotite, garnet, and, in some cases, muscovite and beryl. In addition to the previously mentioned samples, seven pegmatite dykes exhibited favorable K/Rb ratios (between 50 and 100), indicating a highly fractionated magma, characteristic of LCT pegmatites, and were predominantly concentrated in the eastern portion of the property (Figure 3).

The identification of LCT pegmatites on the Bruce Lake and Cirrus East properties marks a significant milestone for the Company. Further exploration is planned to assess the lithium mineralization potential of these properties.

Table 1. Table results for Cirrus East Property

Property Sample # Li2O (ppm) Cs2O (ppm) Ta2O5 (ppm) K/Rb Cirrus East D00297067 <22 101 82 80 Cirrus East D00297066 <22 209 79 37 Cirrus East D00297104 <22 50 44 57 Cirrus East D00297105 <22 32 30 49 Cirrus East D00297037 <22 118 22 72

Mantle Gold and Base Metal

The Mantle Property is located within the same volcano-sedimentary greenstone belt as the Mia Lithium Project. A total of 44 samples were collected during the 2024 Fall exploration program, with two samples returning promising gold and bismuth values and one sample showing anomalous zinc content (Table 2).

The gold-bearing samples were collected from 50 cm quartz veins containing disseminated sulfides, including pyrite and galena, injected into mafic volcanic rocks. These veins are consistent and traceable over 50 meters at surface. The zinc-bearing sample was collected from a 50 cm-thick horizon with disseminated pyrite and sphalerite, which extends over 60 meters along strike at surface.

Results from the regional prospecting campaign on the Mantle Property indicate potential for additional orogenic gold and volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization.

Table 2. Table of results for Mantle Property

Property Sample # Au (g/t) Bi (ppm) Pb (ppm) Ag (ppm) Zn (ppm) Mantle D00297559 0.067 2.8 66 1 5624 Mantle D00297567 0.30 1000 1189 39 <5 Mantle D00297652 0.66 <0.1 <5 2 12

Other properties

On the Opus Property, sample D00297137 returned 0.12 g/t Au from a deformation zone within basalt containing disseminated pyrite.

On the Neptune Property, a two-meter-wide pegmatite dyke was identified containing molybdenite, biotite, and tourmaline. Assay results confirmed 0.64% Mo.

Airborne magnetic data acquisition

Airborne magnetic surveys were conducted over the properties to map subsurface structures and lithological variations. This technique is a cornerstone in mineral exploration, aiding in the identification of faults, fold structures, and potential mineralized zones. The data will be integrated into future exploration targeting.

Digital elevation model and imagery data acquisition

High-resolution digital elevation models (DEMs) and imagery were collected to support geological mapping and logistical planning. These tools enhance field interpretations and improve the precision of exploration activities in the James Bay Area and have proved to help successfully target mineral deposits.

Next Steps

Discovery Lithium Inc. is encouraged by the results of its 2024 Fall exploration program. The identification of LCT pegmatite geochemical signatures and promising gold and base metal mineralization underscores the potential of the Company's properties. Future exploration programs will focus on further delineating these targets, with an emphasis on lithium-bearing pegmatites and precious and base metal occurrences.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been prepared by Jonathan Marleau, P. Geo. (OGQ # 2277), from Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. who is not an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. M. Marleau participated in the 2024 Fall exploration program of Discovery Lithium.

