ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 13:38 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital: Major Beauty Supply Distributor Launches HawkSearch to Power Product Discovery

Finanznachrichten News

AI-Powered Search Improves Customer Experience and Streamlines eCommerce Operations

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a major beauty supply distributor has launched its HawkSearch product on its eCommerce site to optimize product discovery and customer engagement with AI-driven search.

With a fast-changing catalog of professional beauty products, the distributor needed an advanced search solution to manage complex product data, category hierarchies, and customer-specific pricing with speed and precision. HawkSearch now powers the AI-driven search experience, enabling customers to find products by brand, product type, or specialty use while seamlessly handling product variations, bundle offers, and inventory updates.

For example, a customer searching for 'curling iron' instantly sees relevant suggestions like 'Hot Tools 24K Gold Extended Barrel Curling Iron - 1-1/4' or 'Tapered Curling Wand - Extended Barrel.' HawkSearch's intelligent auto-complete and faceted navigation allow users to refine results by brand, barrel size, or heat settings, ensuring they find the perfect styling tool quickly. Additionally, synonym recognition ensures that a search for "hair gel" returns options like 'Fantasia Conditioning Braiding Gel 16 oz.' even if the exact search term is not in the product title.

"This launch highlights how HawkSearch adapts to the unique challenges of different industries," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "From technical specifications in B2B markets to trend-driven retail environments, HawkSearch delivers the intelligence and flexibility businesses need to thrive."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
