Bridgeline Digital: Foodservice Distributor Launches HawkSearch to Power Personalized B2B eCommerce

AI-Driven Smart Search Enhances Product Discovery and Streamlines Procurement Across Key Markets

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced the launch of HawkSearch, including its Smart Search capabilities, on the eCommerce site of a leading foodservice distributor.

With Smart Search now live, buyers benefit from AI-powered precision, dynamic auto-complete, and behavior-driven product recommendations-reducing friction in the procurement process and helping users navigate complex catalogs with speed and accuracy. These capabilities drive higher order values and improve customer retention by creating a more personalized, and efficient buying experience.

The distributor offers a wide range of foodservice packaging, disposable goods, and janitorial products, including cleaning chemicals, paper supplies, and facility maintenance tools. With HawkSearch in place, customers across commercial kitchens, healthcare facilities, and institutional operations now experience a more seamless and intuitive eCommerce journey.

"This Smart Search launch demonstrates our ongoing mission to power intelligent and efficient eCommerce for specialized B2B markets," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch equips distributors with the tools needed to improve customer satisfaction, accelerate ordering workflows, and drive digital growth."

