WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Frankfurt
12.06.25 | 08:01
1,320 Euro
-0,75 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,39016:03
1,3201,39016:03
12.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital: International Water Technology Distributor Renews Bridgeline Services to Enhance Digital Commerce Experience

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today a renewed engagement with a global water technology provider to optimize the online presence of one of its flagship brands.

The international distributor has renewed its partnership with Bridgeline to power the eCommerce strategy for its line of water monitoring and testing solutions. Bridgeline's team will support the brand's growth by delivering advanced digital capabilities to improve customer engagement and streamline the buying journey.

"This partnership underscores the strength of our digital experience solutions in the industrial space," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're proud to work with this industry leader to help drive their mission forward through innovation in digital commerce."

Bridgeline's AI-powered solutions are trusted by top manufacturers and distributors worldwide to boost performance across digital channels.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/international-water-technology-distributor-renews-bridgeline-serv-1038630

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
