Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 08:00
1,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,35015:48
1,3101,36015:35
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Leading JanSan, Food Service, and Packing Industry Supplier Renews Commitment to HawkSearch for AI-Driven Product Discovery

Long-term HawkSearch agreement to power AI-driven search and merchandising across JanSan, food service, and packaging catalogs

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a leading national supplier in the JanSan, food service and packaging industries has extended its partnership with HawkSearch to power its product discovery engine.

The supplier is investing in HawkSearch's AI-powered capabilities to improve conversion rates, increase average order value, and deliver a seamless customer experience across its eCommerce storefront. The supplier will leverage HawkSearch's advanced AI features such as semantic search, personalized product recommendations, and context-aware results that improve accuracy and relevance.

For example, when a customer searches for "industrial floor cleaner," semantic search understands the intent and returns relevant products like degreasers, scrubber pads, and mop kits, even if those exact words are not in the query. These capabilities support the supplier's long-term growth by delivering a search experience that scales with business demands and aligns with the needs of the JanSan, food service, and packaging sectors.

"This extended partnership underscores HawkSearch's role as a trusted solution for enterprise eCommerce," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're proud to support this supplier's digital strategy with AI-driven product discovery tailored to the demands of the JanSan, food service and packaging industries."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-jansan-food-service-and-packing-industry-supplier-renews-1040719

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.