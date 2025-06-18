Bridgeline Digital: Leading JanSan, Food Service, and Packing Industry Supplier Renews Commitment to HawkSearch for AI-Driven Product Discovery

Long-term HawkSearch agreement to power AI-driven search and merchandising across JanSan, food service, and packaging catalogs

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a leading national supplier in the JanSan, food service and packaging industries has extended its partnership with HawkSearch to power its product discovery engine.

The supplier is investing in HawkSearch's AI-powered capabilities to improve conversion rates, increase average order value, and deliver a seamless customer experience across its eCommerce storefront. The supplier will leverage HawkSearch's advanced AI features such as semantic search, personalized product recommendations, and context-aware results that improve accuracy and relevance.

For example, when a customer searches for "industrial floor cleaner," semantic search understands the intent and returns relevant products like degreasers, scrubber pads, and mop kits, even if those exact words are not in the query. These capabilities support the supplier's long-term growth by delivering a search experience that scales with business demands and aligns with the needs of the JanSan, food service, and packaging sectors.

"This extended partnership underscores HawkSearch's role as a trusted solution for enterprise eCommerce," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're proud to support this supplier's digital strategy with AI-driven product discovery tailored to the demands of the JanSan, food service and packaging industries."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-jansan-food-service-and-packing-industry-supplier-renews-1040719