Bridgeline Digital: National Healthcare Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Support Increased Catalog and Search Traffic

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today an expanded licensing agreement for its HawkSearch product with a national healthcare distributor. The enhanced agreement reflects growing usage of HawkSearch across the healthcare distributor's digital ecosystem, including its public website, customer portal, and its web application.

The national healthcare distributor will leverage HawkSearch to deliver tailored and accurate product discovery within the customer's internal web app. As the distributor's customer base grows, search traffic and API usage has significantly increased, prompting the need for a broader license and expanded catalog support.

"HawkSearch continues to play a critical role in enabling the national healthcare distributor to scale its eCommerce and customer service capabilities," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "Our AI-powered search ensures fast, accurate access to a large catalog of healthcare products across key user touchpoints."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

