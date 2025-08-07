Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 18:37
1,280 Euro
+0,79 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Bridgeline Digital: Latest HawkSearch Release Empowers Merchandisers with AI Control and Enterprise-Grade Analytics

New AI Workbench and Advanced Analytics allow merchandisers to personalize and optimize product discovery at scale.

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced the latest HawkSearch platform upgrade, giving merchandisers greater control over generative AI and deeper visibility into site search performance. The update provides developers and administrators the ability to select which embedding models and/or Large Language Models (LLMs) they would like to leverage for Smart Response and Smart Search features.

The release introduces the AI Workbench, a powerful interface that allows merchandisers to manage and refine AI prompts without developer involvement. This functionality integrates directly with Smart Response to deliver more relevant, personalized search experiences.

The prompts managed in the AI Workbench can be included in Rapid UI, HawkSearch's component framework, as well as directly through a GenAI endpoint that leverages the HawkSearch Smart Response solution. The HawkSearch Developer Portal provides a reference example for developers.

Developers and administrators can also determine which embedding model they would like to leverage for Concept and Visual Search, as well as which LLM to use for GenAI features such as Smart Response.

HawkSearch's new Advanced Analytics includes new reports that include insights into what products are being searched the most, in addition to the previously included keyword analysis. It also expands insights into the relevancy and success of the new Smart Search and Smart Response features.

The new Advanced Analytics leverages QuickSight from AWS and allows the HawkSearch services team to build out custom reports that include both HawkSearch as well as Google Analytics data. Customers can also now set up data pipelines to their own Business Intelligence solutions.

"This update brings enterprise-grade AI to the merchandiser's fingertips," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "It's designed to accelerate time to value while giving teams full control over how AI powers the customer experience."

For more information, visit hawksearch.com.

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/latest-hawksearch-release-empowers-merchandisers-with-ai-control-1057638

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
