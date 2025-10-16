Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
16.10.25 | 07:46
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Selected to Power Advanced Search Capabilities for Leading Plastics & Industrial Supplier

HawkSearch Unified Search combines Concept, Image, and Keyword search to help users find products through natural language or visual queries for a more intuitive discovery process.

WOBURN MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has been selected by a leading plastics and industrial supplier to pilot a suite of advanced AI-powered search capabilities, including Unified Search, Smart Response, and Conversational Search.

The Unified Search experience combines Concept Search and Image Search, with traditional Keyword search, to help users find products through both natural language queries and visual inputs, enabling a more intuitive and flexible discovery process. Additionally, Smart Response extends search functionality to include PDF content, ensuring that critical product and technical documentation is easily accessible. Conversational Search further enhances usability by allowing customers to interact with the platform through natural, dialogue-based queries.

This project highlights HawkSearch's role as an innovative partner for organizations with complex product catalogs and technical documentation, empowering them with AI-driven tools to enhance digital engagement and support revenue growth through greater customer engagement.

"These advanced capabilities showcase how HawkSearch continues to redefine what's possible in product discovery," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "By combining visual, conceptual, Keyword search, we're helping businesses deliver accurate, engaging results that transform how customers engage with products and content and help grow their online business."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-selected-to-power-advanced-search-capabilities-for-lea-1087428

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
