Bridgeline Digital: Major Architectural Décor Provider Selects HawkSearch to Enhance Product Discovery

Advanced Search and Filtering Capabilities Enhance Product Discovery

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has been selected to power product discovery for a major architectural décor provider.

The selection of HawkSearch was driven by its advanced capabilities, including its Visual Search functionality, which allows shoppers to find products based on visual attributes that may not be captured in traditional data fields. Combined with personalized recommendations and robust filtering, HawkSearch provides a more intuitive and engaging shopping experience that drives customer satisfaction and conversion.

With the new implementation of Hawksearch, customers can now navigate a broad range of architectural décor products far more easily. With visual search, a customer looking for a specific part such as a faux column can upload a picture. For example, when uploading a damaged column cap image to the website, the results will include "Colorado Dry Stack Stone Column Wrap 6" Post Cap - Medium" and other potential replacements relating to the uploaded image.

"We're proud to be selected by this architectural décor provider to power their product discovery experience," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch's AI-driven platform will enhance customer engagement and deliver measurable growth for their business."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/major-architectural-d%c3%a9cor-provider-selects-hawksearch-to-enhance-1074525