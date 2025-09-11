Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:03
1,130 Euro
-2,59 % -0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1101,16016:07
1,1201,16016:00
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Unilog Partners with HawkSearch to Power Advanced Search for eCommerce

HawkSearch is proud to be added to Unilog's tech partner ecosystem as an add-on solution, delivering advanced search, personalization, and product recommendations.

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced that its HawkSearch platform has been added to Unilog's tech partner ecosystem to power advanced search as an add-on option for the CX1 eCommerce platform.

Unilog will integrate HawkSearch with its CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce platform, adding a powerful new option to Unilog's growing ecosystem of technology partners. With the HawkSearch integration, Unilog customers can enhance their digital storefronts with intelligent, AI-assisted search tailored to complex catalogs and buyer behaviors, improving product discovery, engagement, and conversion.

"Unilog is committed to expanding the search choices available to our customers," said AdamCusumano, Executive Vice President of Product & Marketing at Unilog. "HawkSearch brings a proven, AI-driven approach to product discovery. Together we're- helping distributors and specialty retailers guide buyers to the right products faster and grow online revenue."

"Unilog's decision to select HawkSearch to power advanced search underscores the value our AI-driven technology brings to digital commerce." said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We're excited to bring our AI-driven search capabilities to a broader audience through this collaboration."

See it in Action
Join Unilog and HawkSearch for a live webinar, "Boosting B2B eCommerce with AI-Driven Search & Recommendations," September 30, 2025, at 10AM EST. Click here to register.

About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com.

Media Contact
Bryanna Vickers
Marketing Manager, Unilog
Phone: 484-580-8933 ext. 738
Email: bryanna.vickers@unilogcorp.com

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/unilog-partners-with-hawksearch-to-power-advanced-search-for-ecom-1071625

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
