23.07.2025 13:38 Uhr
Bridgeline Digital: National Janitorial and Sanitation Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Adobe Commerce Experience

AI-powered search to drive scalability and personalization for multi-brand distributor

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced a new HawkSearch engagement with a top-tier national distributor in the janitorial and sanitation industries.

The national distributor selected HawkSearch to power personalized, scalable search experiences on its Adobe Commerce site following a series of acquisitions that expanded its footprint and significantly increased its eCommerce complexity.

With HawkSearch, the distributor can serve relevant results even when customers use different terminology across regions or business units. For example, a user searching for "floor cleaner" may be shown degreasers, surface disinfectants, or eco-friendly cleaning concentrates. The search experience is tailored to industry standards, location, or previous purchase behavior which ensures accurate discovery across a diverse product set and customer base.

The implementation will integrate directly with Adobe Commerce, featuring real-time indexing, dynamic filtering, and AI-driven product recommendations for B2B and B2C audiences.

"This win reflects Bridgeline's continued growth in the Adobe Commerce ecosystem and the strength of HawkSearch in supporting enterprise-scale digital transformation," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're proud to help this distributor scale their eCommerce experience and drive measurable results through intelligent search."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/national-janitorial-and-sanitation-distributor-selects-hawksearch-1051744

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
