Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Launches HawkSearch Multi-Site Product Discovery for Wholesale Supplier

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced HawkSearch has been selected to power product discovery across five eCommerce sites for a leading wholesale supplier serving both B2B and B2C markets.

The wholesale supplier chose HawkSearch for its B2B foundation, multi-site support, and AI-driven recommendations. These capabilities enable centralized control while delivering AI search and discovery experiences across multiple digital properties.

As part of the implementation, the company will deploy HawkSearch's AI suite, including Concept Search, Image Search, Visual Search, and Hybrid Search, to help customers discover and purchase products using text and image-based searches.

"HawkSearch is built to support multi-site commerce environments with AI and marketing tools," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation highlights how HawkSearch helps wholesalers scale their digital strategy with smarter, more personalized discovery experiences."

