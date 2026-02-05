Anzeige
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 21:01
0,700 Euro
+8,53 % +0,055
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.02.2026
Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Launches HawkSearch Multi-Site Product Discovery for Wholesale Supplier

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced HawkSearch has been selected to power product discovery across five eCommerce sites for a leading wholesale supplier serving both B2B and B2C markets.

The wholesale supplier chose HawkSearch for its B2B foundation, multi-site support, and AI-driven recommendations. These capabilities enable centralized control while delivering AI search and discovery experiences across multiple digital properties.

As part of the implementation, the company will deploy HawkSearch's AI suite, including Concept Search, Image Search, Visual Search, and Hybrid Search, to help customers discover and purchase products using text and image-based searches.

"HawkSearch is built to support multi-site commerce environments with AI and marketing tools," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation highlights how HawkSearch helps wholesalers scale their digital strategy with smarter, more personalized discovery experiences."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-launches-hawksearch-multi-site-product-discovery-for-w-1130853

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
