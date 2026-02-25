Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Frankfurt
25.02.26 | 08:00
0,695 Euro
+0,72 % +0,005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7050,76013:17
0,7050,76013:18
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Info-Tech Research Group Names Bridgeline's HawkSearch a Leader in Enterprise Search

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has received multiple 2026 honors from Info-Tech Research Group, recognizing excellence across product capabilities, user experience, integration, and customer enablement based on verified user feedback.

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, named HawkSearch a Leader in Enterprise Search, recognizing its strategic position in the market. HawkSearch also received honors for Top Product Strategy, Top UX, and Top Features across eight additional categories, emphasizing HawkSearch's commitment to innovation, usability, and delivering advanced AI-powered search and discovery capabilities.

HawkSearch was recognized with Best Feature Breadth, Best Support, and Best Training awards, highlighting the platform's comprehensive functionality, responsive customer service, and strong onboarding and education programs. HawkSearch also earned Easiest to Manage and Easiest to Integrate honors, reflecting the platform's ease of management and smooth integration with enterprise systems.

"These honors reinforce our mission to deliver powerful, flexible search technology that is easy to deploy, manage, and evolve," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch continues to stand out not only for the depth of its AI-driven features, but also for the experience we provide our customers from implementation through long-term success."

About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit SoftwareReviews for software buying insights or McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services.

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/info-tech-research-group-names-bridgelines-hawksearch-a-leader-in-1134596

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.