Bridgeline Digital: Info-Tech Research Group Names Bridgeline's HawkSearch a Leader in Enterprise Search

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has received multiple 2026 honors from Info-Tech Research Group, recognizing excellence across product capabilities, user experience, integration, and customer enablement based on verified user feedback.

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, named HawkSearch a Leader in Enterprise Search, recognizing its strategic position in the market. HawkSearch also received honors for Top Product Strategy, Top UX, and Top Features across eight additional categories, emphasizing HawkSearch's commitment to innovation, usability, and delivering advanced AI-powered search and discovery capabilities.

HawkSearch was recognized with Best Feature Breadth, Best Support, and Best Training awards, highlighting the platform's comprehensive functionality, responsive customer service, and strong onboarding and education programs. HawkSearch also earned Easiest to Manage and Easiest to Integrate honors, reflecting the platform's ease of management and smooth integration with enterprise systems.

"These honors reinforce our mission to deliver powerful, flexible search technology that is easy to deploy, manage, and evolve," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch continues to stand out not only for the depth of its AI-driven features, but also for the experience we provide our customers from implementation through long-term success."

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit SoftwareReviews for software buying insights or McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/info-tech-research-group-names-bridgelines-hawksearch-a-leader-in-1134596