Bridgeline Digital: AI-Driven Product Discovery Enabled by Bridgeline's HawkSearch for National Industrial Supplier

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a national industrial supplier has selected HawkSearch to power its on-site search experience.

The national industrial supplier's large, specification-driven catalog of metal and specialty materials serves customers with highly specific requirements for material type, size, and application. To better support this complex buying journey, they needed a search provider that delivered clearer guidance, more intuitive product discovery and stronger search relevance throughout the purchasing process.

Before HawkSearch, the organization's existing search solution struggled to guide customers through a broad catalog and support complex product attributes. HawkSearch's Unified Search, combining keyword and AI-powered capabilities, will help the supplier improve conversion rates, reduce friction for specification-driven searches, and increase average order value by enabling customers to find the right products faster and with greater confidence.

"HawkSearch is built to support complex catalogs and highly technical buying journeys," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation highlights how HawkSearch helps industrial suppliers deliver more intuitive guided search experiences that align with how customers research and purchase specialized products."

