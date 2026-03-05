Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Stuttgart
05.03.26 | 13:03
0,730 Euro
-2,01 % -0,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7300,78513:18
0,7300,78513:19
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch By Bridgeline Enhances eCommerce Search for Global Industrial and Medical Gas Provider

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a leading B2B global industrial and medical gas provider has selected HawkSearch to deliver advanced on-site search and product discovery across its digital channels.

The leading B2B industrial and medical gas provider chose HawkSearch to transform its onsite search and discovery experience, enabling faster product findability, greater merchandising control, the ability to search in multiple languages and more personalized customer journeys across products and content.

The new HawkSearch implementation is designed to eliminate friction in the search experience while supporting complex business requirements that support their complicated product catalogs, customer-specific pricing, entitlement-based access and dimension-based search challenges across their multi-site and multi-lingual implementation.

By leveraging HawkSearch's robust merchandising tools and AI-driven capabilities of visual and concept search, the organization aims to increase engagement, improve conversion rates, and drive larger cart sizes.

The implementation will leverage HawkSearch's Salesforce connector and Rapid UI framework as a federated search solution across its sites to deliver consistent, high-performance search experiences. HawkSearch's AI-powered relevance and discovery tools will improve usability, streamline merchandising operations, and support scalable growth across its online properties.

"HawkSearch is built for global organizations managing complex product data, multilingual requirements, and multiple digital storefronts," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Our selection highlights our commitment to delivering intelligent, flexible search solutions that help enterprises create stronger customer experiences."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-by-bridgeline-enhances-ecommerce-search-for-global-ind-1140268

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
