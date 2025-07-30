Anzeige
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 17:07
1,300 Euro
+0,78 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 14:38 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Fortune 100 Tech Enterprise Signs Retainer Agreement with HawkSearch

Retainer agreement will optimize global search and recommendation experiences

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a Fortune 100 global technology company has signed a retainer agreement with HawkSearch to power its eCommerce search engine.

The engagement will focus on optimizing site search performance across the client's global web properties, using HawkSearch's AI-driven capabilities to deliver more relevant, personalized search results at scale.

With global teams, complex product catalogs, and evolving user needs, enterprise brands require search technology that adapts at scale. HawkSearch delivers this with AI-powered relevance tuning, multilingual support, and flexible integration across platforms, making it an ideal solution for Fortune 100 organizations managing high-volume, multi-region digital experiences.

"This retainer agreement reflects HawkSearch's strength in delivering long-term value to enterprise brands," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're excited to support this client's digital evolution with the flexibility and focus a retainer model provides."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fortune-100-tech-enterprise-signs-retainer-agreement-with-hawksea-1054581

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
