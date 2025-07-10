Bridgeline Digital: Leading B2B Lighting Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Search on BigCommerce Site

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a leading B2B lighting distributor has selected HawkSearch to drive search and product discovery across its BigCommerce webstore.

The distributor will deploy HawkSearch across a catalog of more than 10,000 SKUs, utilizing its advanced capabilities to deliver fast, accurate results and an optimized B2B shopping experience. With support for complex product data and industry-specific requirements, HawkSearch will play a key role in enhancing usability and driving conversions across their digital storefront.

The implementation will include Hybrid Search, Product Recommendations, and Unit of Measure capabilities, critical features for companies managing technical product catalogs with varying measurement standards and purchasing behaviors.

"This win strengthens our position in the lighting vertical and reinforces HawkSearch's value in the B2B space," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "Our platform continues to prove itself as the AI-powered solution of choice for manufacturers and distributors looking to optimize digital product discovery."

