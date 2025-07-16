Bridgeline Digital: Renowned Healthcare Network Selects Bridgeline to Power Its Digital Experience

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a regional healthcare network has selected Bridgeline's enterprise content management system to manage and scale its public-facing web presence and patient portal experience.

The healthcare organization will use Bridgeline's platform to streamline content operations, improve accessibility, and enhance the quality of information provided to patients and the community. With a focus on delivering clear, timely, and personalized content, the healthcare system chose Bridgeline for its flexible architecture, robust publishing tools, and ability to support secure and compliant digital experiences across multiple departments.

The platform will enable non-technical teams to easily update content, manage approvals, and localize information based on service lines and locations. The platform will also improve site speed, SEO performance, and mobile responsiveness, which are key factors for today's healthcare consumers.

"This partnership highlights how Bridgeline supports complex, regulated industries like healthcare," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're proud to help this organization deliver a patient-first digital experience that meets both operational and engagement goals."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

