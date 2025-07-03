Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Named #1 in Gartner 2025 Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery Report in the B2B Search Use Case

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has been ranked #1 in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report in the B2B Search Use Case.

HawkSearch has been identified as #1 in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report in the B2B Search Use Case. Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities.

"We believe this recognition reaffirms HawkSearch's goal of delivering precision and efficiency in digital product discovery for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "To us, the Gartner recognition highlights HawkSearch's unmatched performance in handling complex B2B search from part number/SKU recognition and unit-of-measure conversions to customer-level entitlements, targeted personalization and AI-powered search. HawkSearch solves the real-world search needs B2B companies face every day. From finding exact part numbers to handling multiple units of measure, we build intelligent solutions that simplify complex buying journeys."

HawkSearch continues to serve as a critical technology partner to major B2B brands. HP Inc. relies on HawkSearch to drive product discovery across its global eCommerce presence, enabling highly personalized customer experiences and supporting significant transactional volume. Some of the largest electrical distributors in the U.S. use HawkSearch across hundreds of localized webstores, streamlining B2B purchasing and increasing efficiency for contractors and procurement teams.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery, By Aditya Vasudevan, Mike Lowndes, Noam Dorros, Sandy Shen, 24 June 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the?U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

