Bridgeline Digital: Leading School, Office and Library Furniture Supplier Enhances Digital Shopping with HawkSearch AI

AI Enhances Product Discovery, Boosting Engagement and Conversions for B2B Furniture Leader

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a national provider of school, office, and library furniture has implemented HawkSearch's AI-powered Concept Search and Smart Response to revolutionize product discovery on its website.

The supplier partnered with HawkSearch to improve the relevancy of search results across an extensive catalog of furniture, from classroom desks and chairs to office storage and library shelving. The leading furniture supplier will use HawkSearch's Concept Search and Smart Response to understand user intent and guide shoppers with contextual, dynamic assistance.

With Concept Search, search queries, whether they include part numbers, common terms, or conceptual phrases, now return precise, contextually relevant results. Smart Response complements this by delivering dynamic prompts, personalized recommendations, and intuitive guidance, streamlining the shopping experience and increasing user engagement.

"Deploying HawkSearch has dramatically improved the accuracy and efficiency of our online product searches," said the supplier's e-commerce lead. "The AI-powered tools not only refined relevancy but also elevated the entire user journey across our comprehensive catalog."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

CONTACT:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-school-office-and-library-furniture-supplier-enhances-dig-1047078