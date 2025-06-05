Bridgeline Digital: Ivystone Launches HawkSearch AI to Drive Multisite eCommerce Operation

AI-driven concept search and multisite merchandising accelerate product discovery and conversion

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that Ivystone, a leading home and gift distributor, has launched HawkSearch's Multi-Engine Management across five sites within its multisite eCommerce operation.

Ivystone has launched HawkSearch to power Concept Search, Recommendations and Merchandising across five eCommerce websites. This implementation will drive sales for the distributor by ensuring efficient, consistent management of search and personalization at scale.

With HawkSearch Concept Search, IvyStone connects customer queries to broader product themes and intent, even when specific keywords are not used. A shopper searching for "cozy fall décor" might be shown plaid throw blankets, rustic wood accents, and pumpkin-scented candles, products that align with the concept, rather than the literal term. This improves product discovery and encourages deeper browsing across the catalog.

"IvyStone's implementation reflects what leading distributors need from search and merchandising technology," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "HawkSearch delivers the personalization, scalability, and control that modern eCommerce operations demand."

