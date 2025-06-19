Bridgeline Digital: Leading Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Unified Enterprise Search Across Over 70 Sites

Unified AI-powered search connects products, content, and events to grow revenue

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a national electrical distributor has chosen HawkSearch to power a unified AI search experience across more than 70 digital storefronts.

The electrical distributor integrates HawkSearch with Sitecore CMS and Salesforce Commerce Cloud to create a unified search that supports product discovery, content navigation, and event promotion. Unified search powered by AI ensures users find the most relevant results across all systems, from products to events, in a single experience.

With HawkSearch, searching for "EV charging accessories" can receive relevant results from multiple sources, such as product listings, related blog content, installation guides, and upcoming webinars, regardless of where the content is stored. This improves discovery, shortens the buyer journey, and creates a cohesive digital experience across all storefronts, which ultimately drives more revenue.

"This deployment highlights HawkSearch's ability to unify search across multiple complex digital environments," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're excited to help this distributor create a more powerful and personalized search experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-electrical-distributor-selects-hawksearch-to-power-unifie-1041071