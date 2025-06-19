Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Frankfurt
19.06.25 | 08:02
1,300 Euro
-0,76 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2501,37016:17
1,2501,36016:17
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridgeline Digital: Leading Electrical Distributor Selects HawkSearch to Power Unified Enterprise Search Across Over 70 Sites

Unified AI-powered search connects products, content, and events to grow revenue

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a national electrical distributor has chosen HawkSearch to power a unified AI search experience across more than 70 digital storefronts.

The electrical distributor integrates HawkSearch with Sitecore CMS and Salesforce Commerce Cloud to create a unified search that supports product discovery, content navigation, and event promotion. Unified search powered by AI ensures users find the most relevant results across all systems, from products to events, in a single experience.

With HawkSearch, searching for "EV charging accessories" can receive relevant results from multiple sources, such as product listings, related blog content, installation guides, and upcoming webinars, regardless of where the content is stored. This improves discovery, shortens the buyer journey, and creates a cohesive digital experience across all storefronts, which ultimately drives more revenue.

"This deployment highlights HawkSearch's ability to unify search across multiple complex digital environments," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're excited to help this distributor create a more powerful and personalized search experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-electrical-distributor-selects-hawksearch-to-power-unifie-1041071

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.