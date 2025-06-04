Bridgeline Digital: Top 5 U.S. Electrical Distributor Expands HawkSearch License to Support Enterprise eCommerce Growth

Expanded HawkSearch license supports hundreds of eCommerce portals, driving performance and revenue at scale

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that one of the top five electrical distributors within the United States has expanded its license with Bridgeline's HawkSearch to support its multi-engine eCommerce infrastructure.

The top electrical distributor deploys HawkSearch across a network of hundreds of eCommerce portals, ensuring seamless performance and scalability as the company continues to grow its digital footprint.

The enhanced implementation of HawkSearch allows the distributor to test and deploy personalized search experiences across hundreds of portals without downtime. This enables faster rollouts of relevance-tuned results, product recommendations, and promotional content, helping customers find what they need quickly and driving higher conversion rates.

"This expansion with a top five U.S. electrical distributor is a powerful endorsement of HawkSearch as the revenue-driving search solution for B2B eCommerce," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "When an industry leader chooses to scale with us, it's a clear signal that HawkSearch sets the standard for performance, scalability, and ROI in enterprise distribution."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/top-5-u.s.-electrical-distributor-expands-hawksearch-license-to-s-1035170